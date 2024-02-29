Minecraft Bogged mob gets a texture rework and new drop reward

Minecraft update 1.21 looks interesting with the inclusion of new structures, such as the trial chambers and the infinitely lootable vault blocks guarded by hostile mobs inside them. However, these new features have been added for testing, and we can expect to see constant changes. Newer snapshots tend to include updated versions of these experimental features.

One of the newest features of Minecraft update 1.21, the bogged skeleton variant, has received some major changes in snapshot 24w09a. This includes new textures and a new interaction and drop, which are detailed below.

Minecraft 1.21's newest mob has had some changes

The bogged's new textures

The bogged's new three-dimensional mushrooms (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the major changes in the texture is that the contrast between the bone and vegetation has increased. This makes the bogged look more like a skeleton variant than a strangely pale plant monster.

Additionally, there are additional planty vines hanging down the bogged's torso, indicating the horrifying idea that they emerged from the swamp, dragging themselves upwards through the vegetation.

The last change was to their skull texture. Three-dimensional mushrooms were added to their skulls, similar to the mushrooms on a mooshroom, indicating that players could shear them to collect the fungus.

The old texture is no longer in the game, though a sheared bogged's texture is very similar to it. The latter lacks the red corner of the skull, replacing it with more bone, though the brown mushroom skull corner is still present in the new texture.

The bogged's drops

A freshly sheared bogged, surrounded by its mushrooms (Image via Mojang Studios)

The bogged already had some very useful and interesting drops. These include the already incredibly skeleton drops, such as bones for using bonemeal in expert-level Minecraft farms or arrows to take on any of the game's bosses with bows. However, the bogged also drop poison arrows, their unique arrow type, similar to how strays drop slowness arrows.

As mentioned, the reason behind the texture update was to indicate to players when a bogged can be sheared. Whenever a player uses a shear on a bogged, the mushrooms on its skull pop up—one red mushroom and one brown mushroom—for the player to collect.

This strange combination of growing mushrooms and being a shearable mob makes them part of a family tree consisting only of bogged and mooshroom.

This is an interesting potential use for the bogged that gives players another reason to set up their main Minecraft survival base near a swamp biome. The other main reasons are witch huts and slime spawns, both of which make for amazing farms.

As Minecraft 1.21 gets closer, players should keep an eye on announcements for any future updates or changes to experiential content.