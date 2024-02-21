Axiom vs WorldEdit: Which Minecraft mod is better for you?

WorldEdit is a Minecraft mod that almost needs no introduction. Originally released in 2010, the mod has become so iconic that it has its own sub-heading on the Minecraft modding Wikipedia page. However, it is not the only tool of its type, with Minecraft's latest world editing tool, Axiom, releasing out of nowhere to immediate and widespread acceptance among builders.

This begs the question, though: what are the advantages of each of the two different tools, and is one objectively better than the other for building?

Minecraft building tools: Aviom vs WorldEdit

Axiom Advantages

Axiom is the more recent of the two world edit mods, and it shows in the quality of life inclusions. It includes a slider in its inventory menu that changes flight speed instantly, making mega-builds much more convenient. Additionally, having a cursor-based selection tool allows for much quicker mass block removal.

These cursor-based advantages do not stop here, though, as the cursor-based terrain shaping tools, such as the rock and shatter tools, make terraforming easier, quicker, and more visually appealing when done using Axiom. And due to the ability to change brush size, players can also add minute details much easier through Axiom than through WorldEdit.

WorldEdit Advantages

Despite all the things that Axiom has going for it, WorldEdit still has a few areas in which it reigns supreme. The biggest advantage that WorldEdit has is its command-based editing, taking full advantage of Minecraft's powerful text commands. Being text-based rather than cursor-based allows for a level of granularity and control that is much harder to attain through mouse movement.

WorldEdit also features a superior cut, copy, and paste function. In Axiom, players can select sections and move them, but it must be done manually, using click-and-drag arrows. WorldEdit users can simply cut and paste a selection into its permanent home. Similarly, the rotate commands within WorldEdit are more usable than their Axiom counterparts, mainly due to the extra control.

Is there a "better" mod?

WorldEdit has been used to create some truly remarkable structures throughout Minecraft's history, but, unfortunately, it simply shows its age when compared with Axiom. Axiom features a much cleaner, more modern GUI that allows players to terraform and build with a level of ease and control never before seen in the community.

It may not be able to do everything WorldEdit can do yet, but Axiom is seeing continual development with new tools and features being added regularly, and the advantages it does have are so great that it has already surpassed WorldEdit as any Minecraft builder's most powerful weapon.

Why not both?

While Axiom's built-in GUI for world editing unlocks a frightening level of power and speed, WorldEdit still manages to have a few tricks that make it worth using. That's the thing, though: Axiom and WorldEdit do not actually clash with one another, meaning that players can use both during a build.

This is undoubtedly the best way to build, as it gives all the advantages of both tools while also allowing them to cover for each other's weaknesses and drawbacks.