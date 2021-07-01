Axolotls vs Guardians in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?

Axolotls are aquatic Minecraft mobs that were introduced in the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update. Inspired by the real-life animals of the same name, axolotls have become fan-favorites because of their adorable appearance in the game.

However, how do these cute creatures compare to one of the least appreciated water mobs in Minecraft called guardians?

This article examines the similarities and differences between axolotls and guardians in Minecraft.

Axolotls vs Guardians in Minecraft

Similarities

Axolotls are new aquatic Minecraft mobs introduced in the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update (Image via Minecraft)

One of the major similarities between axolotls and guardians is their spawn locations.

Both mobs naturally spawn underwater. Guardians can be found in ocean biomes, near ocean monuments, while axolotls can be found in any water source below sea level.

Other than their shared love of water, axolotls and guardians do not have many similarities.

Differences

While guardians are hostile towards players, axolotls are only hostile towards other mobs (Image via Minecraft)

Guardians are hostile mobs that exist for the sole purpose of defending ocean monuments. They have unique attacking methods as they use the spikes on their bodies and charged-up laser beams to hurt players who explore underwater structures.

Guardians tend to be difficult to defeat, so Minecraft players should be well-equipped before going into a battle against this mob.

Here is a video by OMGCraft that can help players defeat guardians in Minecraft:

Axolotls, on the other hand, are not hostile toward players. They can be bred and kept on leads. Axolotls also come in a variety of different colors.

Although they may seem tougher than the axolotl, guardians will not attack other mobs; they only attack players. Meanwhile, axolotls will not attack players but will attack other mobs who get in their way, such as glow squids or guardians.

So, although they seem cute and innocent, axolotls are much more feared by other Minecraft mobs.

