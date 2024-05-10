"Bedrock wall of flesh terraria": Minecraft player discovers weird bedrock wall, leaving community confused

As the single best-selling game of all time, Minecraft often finds itself being compared to other titles, especially those in the survival sandbox genre, such as Terraria. These two games have been compared to each other for years, bringing their communities closer through mutual admiration.

An amazing example of this overlap in fandoms can be found in the comments of a recent post made to the Minecraft subreddit by Mytestis2day. Their post centers around a strange bedrock wall, stretching from the floor of the dimension to its similarly hard-to-break-through roof.

The comment in question, posted by u/Obvious_Lock_9735, made an apt comparison to a boss found in Terraria, specifically the Wall of Flesh. This is one of the game's most iconic bosses, outside of the Moonlord, and marks the separation between a regular world and a hardmode world.

The comment making the comparison was short and sweet, simply reading:

"Bedrock wall of flesh terraria"

u/Obvious_Lock_9735 wasn't the only user to make the connection between this strange terrain artifact and the Wall of Flesh. Redditor u/AlexiosTheSixth replied, saying they were expecting someone else to have made the connection.

u/TheMaskedEngineerPea went on to jokingly refer to other potential variants of Terraria bosses, such as Withertron Prime, a reference to Minecraft's deadly Wither boss, and Skeletron Prime.

There were also several commenters confused about just what exactly could have caused such a strange glitch in Minecraft's amazing terrain generation. However, there is actually a very reasonable explanation for how this terrain formed, and strangely enough, it's not as a result of a glitch.

The history of Minecraft's bedrock walls

As mentioned by Mytestis2day in the initial post, the only reason this bedrock wall exists is because the world is actually from 2015. This bedrock wall isn't a modern bug or glitch in terrain generation. It's instead a very old piece of legitimate terrain from earlier versions of Minecraft Bedrock.

The Nether in these earlier versions had a smaller, finite amount of space to explore. This is similar to how old console versions of the game had worlds that were quite small in size. The old Nether was encased in bedrock to stop players from reaching spots they were never intended to.

As Mytestis2day has upgraded their game version through Minecraft's many different updates over the years, new chunks loaded in with content found within the fan-favorite Nether update.

However, since this particular chunk has already been loaded, it remains a reminder of just how small the game's world really used to be, especially since the Overworld also featured this same interesting bedrock feature.