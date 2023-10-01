Minecraft Wither boss fight guide How to summon, best strategies, and more 

The Wither Boss is a hostile mob with a reputation for being extremely dangerous in Minecraft. This player-made undead mob is characterized as a three-headed demon that shoots Wither skulls at anything and everything that is alive. Upon death, the Wither drops Nether stars, which can be used to create beacons. Players can use beacons to add very useful buffs to the game.

Fighting the Wither requires a considerable amount of preparation and precautions. The difficulty of fighting this boss also differs between the two editions of Minecraft. Let us unravel the strategies involved in summoning and fighting this dangerous mob.

Minecraft Wither boss fight guide

How to Summon the Wither

The basic requirement for summoning this undead mob is to gather materials, namely four Soul sand blocks and three Wither skulls. Since these items are endemic to the Nether realm, Soul sand can be easily found scattered across the realm.

The Wither skulls are rare items, which makes them harder to obtain. You will need to find a Nether fortress and kill Wither skeletons, which have a 2.5% chance of dropping Wither skulls. You can maximize this probability using the Looting III enchantment on your sword.

To summon the Wither, one must place Soul sand blocks in a T shape and place the Wither skulls on top of it. The orientation can be adjusted as per preference, as long as there is space between the Wither skull and the surface.

Fighting the Wither

When you summon the Wither, it will spawn while creating a huge explosion around its radius before immediately turning hostile. There are two stages when fighting the Wither. The first is using range and shooting the monster from a distance. But it dons an armor in the next stage of the fight, making it immune to arrows. This stage, therefore, involves close-quarters combat using melee weapons.

The Wither is an extremely dangerous and terrifying monster. It is recommended to use enchanted gear and weapons while fighting this undead mob and have potions close at hand. Also, do not summon the Wither near your base since it is a one-man detonating machine.

Differences in fighting the Wither in Minecraft Java edition versus Minecraft Bedrock edition

Both Minecraft editions have certain distinctions when it comes to fighting this undead mob. For instance, the hitbox size in the Java editions is 3.5 blocks high and 0.9 blocks wide. In the Bedrock edition, it is three blocks high and one block wide.

The Wither locks onto its target and shoots three black Wither skulls and a blue one in the Bedrock edition. In the Java edition, it only shoots black skulls. The Bedrock edition also introduces a dash attack, a deadly assault by the Wither that deals 15 damage to mobs in the vicinity.

Another Minecraft Bedrock exclusive feature includes the Wither's ability to spawn Wither skeletons when playing in normal and hard difficulty settings. Moreover, the Nether star does not de-spawn in the Bedrock edition, while the same will disappear after five minutes in the Java version of Minecraft.

Best strategies to employ against the Wither

While devising a strategy to fight the Wither, one must consider the above-mentioned differences between the two editions. One of the best ways to do it is by summoning the Wither underground, where you can limit the distance of this undead mob and finish it off quickly.

In the Java edition, the Wither can be summoned underneath the portal in the End dimension, which takes you back to the Overworld. Since the bedrock under the portal is indestructible, it can be used to contain the Wither.

Unfortunately, the same strategy cannot be employed in the Minecraft Bedrock edition. The easiest way to kill the Wither in the Bedrock edition is by finding a spot in the Overworld at Y = -59, containing a trench-like structure made up of bedrock blocks. Next to this trench, there should be a pile of bedrock covered from all sides.

Clear all the blocks and go down to Y = -62, where you will find a complete bedrock layer. Start adding the Soul sand blocks vertically while facing north. This can be achieved by using a locator map and ensuring that the pointer is facing upwards.

Add the collected skulls to the Soul sand to summon the Wither. It will suffocate under the pile of bedrock. Make sure to maintain some distance when this is happening, as the Wither tends to explode blocks around him.

The Wither is a powerful mob that is difficult to dominate in both the Java and the Bedrock editions. Although a tough adversary, the Nether star dropped by this mob is a valuable treasure to behold. Also, the experience and thrill one receives from defeating this Minecraft boss is worth discovering.