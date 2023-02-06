How to trap the Wither in Minecraft (2023)

The Wither is one of the most dangerous boss mobs in Minecraft. Though Ender Dragon is the game's first and main boss mob, Wither is much more powerful and lethal. This three-headed monster will not spawn anywhere in the world; instead, you need to summon it yourself.

Fighting the beast head-on is extremely difficult; hence, players have come up with all kinds of techniques to kill it. One of them is trapping the boss mob so that it cannot move or attack any mob or player. At this point, it becomes a case of swinging the sword and killing the beast. However, this method is drastically different depending on which Minecraft Edition you are playing.

Ways to trap the Wither in Minecraft in 2023

Trap the Wither in Java Edition

In the Java Edition of the game, trapping and killing the Wither is the easiest since it gets stuck in bedrock blocks. First, you must gather all the necessary blocks and items to summon the boss mob. This includes three wither skulls by killing enough Wither Skeletons and four soul sand blocks from the Nether.

In Minecraft Java Edition, players can easily trap the Wither under the bedrock fountain in the End realm (Image via Mojang)

Once this is done, you need to enter the End realm and defeat the Ender Dragon if you haven't already. Though defeating the dragon is not directly tied to the method, it will give you access to the bedrock fountain in the middle of the end island, where the Wither boss mob will be trapped.

Head over to the bedrock fountain and create a chamber with a short height right below the bedrock blocks. Create a large obsidian floor, so the Wither does not break end stones and slip away from beneath.

This is where you will summon the Wither mob so that it immediately gets stuck inside the bedrock blocks. The three-headed beast won't be able to move or attack mobs or players, allowing you to kill it easily.

Trap the Wither in Bedrock Edition

In Bedrock Edition, the Wither is much more dangerous since it has more attack power and a more extended health bar. On top of that, you cannot trap it underneath the bedrock fountain in the End realm. Hence, one of the only ways to successfully trap the beast in Bedrock Edition is by finding a naturally generated aquifer near the bedrock layer in the Overworld.

Players can either find naturally generated aquifers near bedrock or create custom Wither killing area by planting trees near the bedrock layer in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

This unique generation will essentially force some bedrock blocks not to generate, creating a natural Wither trap area. Players can spawn the boss mob here so it cannot move or attack players. However, because aquifers rarely generate at the bottom of the Overworld, these generations may be pretty rare.

Alternatively, players can strategically grow trees near the bedrock layer to replace the immovable block with tree blocks whenever they grow.

Though the End realm bedrock portal methods did work previously on Bedrock Edition, however, due to some glitches, they were quickly patched by Mojang. In conclusion, trapping and killing Wither is nearly impossible in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

