How to make a locator map in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Having a map is very important in Minecraft. While they don't work in the Nether or the End, maps are extremely useful in the Overworld. A locator map is a best and most useful version. In single-player worlds, players might be able to get by without it, but it's still extremely helpful.

In a multiplayer world, though, its importance can't be understated. Being able to locate oneself and the other players in their world is a huge benefit. Fortunately, making locator maps isn't difficult.

For many worlds, the starting map that everyone has is a locator map, but if players lose that one or don't start with one, here's how to make one.

Locator map guide for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

The simplest way to make one is with a cartography table. These can be crafted with two paper and four wood planks. They can also be found naturally in villages sometimes.

To make a full map, players will need three extra pieces of paper. To ensure that it is a locator map, players will need a compass crafted with four iron ingots and one redstone dust.

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, an empty map can be made with nine pieces of paper, filling the crafting grid. Combining the new empty map with a compass in the crafting grid makes a level one locator map. This is the smallest map available.

Alternatively, the crafting table can be skipped altogether with a cartography table. In the GUI, players can place one piece of paper and a compass, making the level one locator map.

To expand it, crafters will need to take the map and place it back in the first slot. A blank piece of paper goes in the second slot. That will expand it to level two, which is bigger but still not as big as it can be.

Minecraft players can repeat that step twice to have a level four, fully expanded locator map. They can store this in their off-hand to always have it open.

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, an anvil can be used instead of a crafting table to zoom a map out, clone a map or place a locator on a map.

A map/locator map and a piece of paper will zoom the map out. The same map with an empty map makes a clone of the map. Adding a compass to the anvil will make it a locator map. This does take anvil durability, though.

