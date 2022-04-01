Best additions in Minecraft Preview 1.18.30.32

The latest Minecraft Beta & Preview has been released. Beta version 1.18.30.32 contains several new changes that will move gamers closer to the highly anticipated The Wild Update coming this year.

Mojang uses Betas, Previews, and Snapshots to find out what works and what doesn't before releasing everything officially.

There are several great additions in this Beta, including the following:

The Warden has been added to the game

The Warden spawns in the Deep Dark and feels vibrations to find players

Alternatively, they can smell players, too, so there are a lot of ways for the Warden to find crafters

Multiple Wardens can be underneath the Sculk Shriekers and will crawl out if players are detected

The Warden will grow angrier with each vibration

Shields will be disabled if a Warden strikes them

Ancient Cities are found in the Deep Dark

No mobs can spawn there

Chests will be guarded by Sculk Shriekers and Sculk Sensors

Reinforced Deepslate is a brand new building block that can only be found here

Best features in the latest Minecraft Beta

3) Reinforced Deepslate

Wow reinforced deepslate is quick to mine with a netherite pickaxe without haste. Is this the same for java edition?

Reinforced Deepslate is a brand new block that can only be found in Ancient Cities. This is great news for players who want to explore it, but it is unfortunate for those who are understandably frightened of the Deep Dark.

The only way to get this block will be with a pickaxe in the Ancient City, but the good news is that mobs do not spawn there. The Wardens can be nearby, but players should be moderately safe inside the city.

2) Ancient Cities

Ancient Cities (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Ancient Cities are going to be a highly sought-after structure. The loot in it will be good and it will have Reinforced Deepslate, an exclusive new block. Plus, The Warden(s) will be close by, so gamers can try and take it on.

It will be a challenge, but the Deep Dark biome will surely be worth the fight.

1) The Warden

Minecraft



Find out about today’s frightening Beta and Preview, and take a moment out from all the sniffing, skulking, and shrieking to give us your feedback:



Delve into the Deep Dark, stay silent around sculk shriekers, and watch out for the warden! Find out about today's frightening Beta and Preview, and take a moment out from all the sniffing, skulking, and shrieking to give us your feedback:

The Warden was initially supposed to be added to the 1.17 update, so Minecraft players have been waiting for it for a long time. It has finally arrived, becoming one of the most fearsome mobs in the entire game.

When it officially releases with the 1.19 update, players will undoubtedly flock to the Deep Dark to face off with it and try to emerge victorious.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

