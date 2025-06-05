6 best Minecraft backpack mods

For several years now, Minecraft players have always faced inventory sorting issues. While the game is all about gathering resources, one player's inventory is never enough to hold everything they collect during an expedition. Their inventories fill up quickly, followed by them choosing what to keep and what to throw.

Since Minecraft is based on the Java language, the community came up with all kinds of backpack mods that help players create a special wearable bag in which they can keep more items. Here is a list of some of the best backpack mods for the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 6 great backpack mods for Minecraft

1) Sophisticated Backpacks

Sophisticated Backpacks is one of the most popular mods for backpacks (Image via CurseForge/P3pp3rF1y)

When it comes to backpack mods, Sophisticated Backpacks might be the most popular one in Minecraft. This mod introduces upgradable and customizable portable storage wearables. Each backpack added with the mod has multiple tiers, with increased capacity and several unique functionalities.

They can either be placed in the world as a block or be worn by the player. Unlike the elytra, players are not required to remove any armor part to hang a backpack on their backs. If players want an all-rounder backpack mod, this one is the best out there.

2) EnderPack

EnderPack is a unique mod that adds a backpack that acts as an ender chest (Image via CurseForge/Lupin)

EnderPack is an interesting mod that adds a special kind of backpack to Minecraft. While most backpack mods add regular portal storage wearables, this mod adds a backpack that works exactly like an ender chest.

No longer will players be required to place down ender chests and access their personal storage. They can simply craft this backpack, wear it, and access their ender chest more conveniently.

3) Backpacked

Backpacked is also a great alternative mod to Sophisticated Backpacks (Image via CurseForge/MrCrayfish)

Backpacked might look like any other backpack mod for Minecraft that adds different designs for these wearables. However, it is quite a unique mod that can make backpacks much more fun.

For starters, the mod offers enjoyable gameplay experiences with advancements and challenges. Players will be rewarded with backpack personalization items when they complete these challenges.

The mod also adds another unique pickpocketing mechanic, allowing players to share items with one another. One player can simply access another player's backpack from behind, like in real life.

4) Iron Backpacks

Iron Backpacks is a simple mod that adds different tiered backpacks (Image via CurseForge/gr8pefish)

Iron Backpacks might look like a simple mod for adding backpacks to Minecraft, but it is quite detailed as well. It adds four tiers of different backpacks that can be made with different earth stones and minerals like cobblestone, iron, diamonds, etc.

Furthermore, players can apply special modular upgrades to each of these backpacks. There are a total of 20 modular upgrades in this mod, like smart gathering, persistence through death, automatically depositing items, and much more.

5) Improved Backpacks

Improved Backpack adds a detailed method of creating a single backpack (Image via CurseForge/DreenDex)

Though every single backpack mod mentioned above does have a method of crafting backpacks, Improved Backpacks have arguably the most advanced method of making the bag.

This mod allows players to upgrade, rename, and paint their bags. However, the process of making and editing backpacks is quite detailed and lengthy in this mod.

First, players will have to make a sewing table and a sewing spool. Then, they have to make a bound leather using a spool, shears, and leather. Next, they have to smelt it to make tanned leather, finally, they can head back to the sewing table to make a backpack.

This is only one of the methods to make a simple backpack, there are loads of other types of bags and upgrade methods. Hence, if players are fans of creating items in the game, they can check this mod out.

