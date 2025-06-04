Can you play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2?

Nintendo's latest console is out now, and players are wondering if they can play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2. The bestselling sandbox title has over 150 million monthly players decades after its launch. So, whether you are a new player or a seasoned adventurer yes, you can play the game on this new console.

Here's everything you need to know to play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2.

Can gamers play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2?

You can play the popular sandbox title on Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Yes, you can play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2. The newest console from Nintendo supports the bestselling title, allowing gamers to embark on new adventures in the block-shaped world and chart new courses across the endless worlds.

The new and improved specifications on the handheld will make the gameplay experience even more immersive, allowing players to yearn for the mines on a bigger screen with better resolution and feedback.

How to play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2

Here's how you can play Minecraft on the Switch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2 by purchasing it from the official Nintendo eShop. Head over to the shop on the console or the web and search for Minecraft, or follow this link to the listing. Players will have the option to purchase three editions for play on their Switch 2 devices:

Physical: Provides you with a physical cartridge of the game, which you can plug into your Nintendo Switch Device. Retail for: $29.99 Digital: Provides you with a digital copy of the game, which you can download and play on your Nintendo Switch Device. Retail for: $29.99 Digital(Minecraft Deluxe Collection): Value addition pack which contains all items in the digital edition plus 1600 Minecoins, six maps, three skin packs, one texture pack, five Character Creator items, and three emotes. Retail for: $39.99

Once you have purchased your desired edition, simply plug in the cartridge (physical edition) or download it (digital edition) and log in with a Microsoft account to begin your journey in the block-shaped world. The estimated download size for the digital edition is around 1.5 GB, offering you enough space to download and install additional packs and Minecraft add-ons.

