  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • How to play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2?

How to play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2?

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jun 04, 2025 23:17 GMT
Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2
Here's how you can play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via Nintendo/Mojang Studios)

Nintendo's newest console is out now, and players are wondering how they can play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2. The bestselling sandbox title has millions of monthly players even decades after its launch, so whether you are a new player or a seasoned adventurer, you can dive into the game on this new console.

Here's how you can play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2.

sk promotional banner

Here's how to play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2

You can play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2 with ease (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
You can play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2 with ease (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

You can play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2 by purchasing it from the Nintendo eShop. Simply search for Minecraft in the store or follow this link to the listing. Players will have the option to purchase three editions for play on their Switch 2 devices:

also-read-trending Trending
  1. Physical: Provides you with a physical cartridge of the game, which you can plug into your Nintendo Switch Device. Retail for: $29.99
  2. Digital: Provides you with a digital copy of the game, which you can download and play on your Nintendo Switch Device. Retail for: $29.99
  3. Digital(Minecraft Deluxe Collection): Value addition pack which contains all items in the digital edition plus 1600 Minecoins, six maps, three skin packs, one texture pack, five Character Creator items, and three emotes. Retail for: $39.99

Once purchased, simply download it and log in with a Microsoft account to begin your journey in the block-shaped world. The estimated download size is around 1.5 GB, offering you enough space to download and install additional packs and add-ons.

Minecraft can be played in TV mode, Tabletop mode, and the signature handheld mode, offering gamers the freedom of choice when it comes to the playstyle. In single systems, up to four players can join the host, while in local wireless and online, it can range between two to eight.

Additionally, it must be noted that a Nintendo Switch online subscription is required for online play and for saving data to the cloud. This is essential for players who wish to play with their friends or save worlds and make backups.

Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2 is available in the following languages:

  • Dutch
  • English
  • French
  • German
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Portuguese
  • Russian
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Spanish
  • Traditional Chinese

Additionally, the purchase of all digital and digital deluxe editions is accompanied by the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack, which includes a custom Mario-themed world. It also includes 15 tracks and 40 player skins inspired by the legendary Super Mario series, making it a great add-on for new players.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

Check out our other articles:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications