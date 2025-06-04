Nintendo's newest console is out now, and players are wondering how they can play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2. The bestselling sandbox title has millions of monthly players even decades after its launch, so whether you are a new player or a seasoned adventurer, you can dive into the game on this new console.
Here's how to play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2
You can play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2 by purchasing it from the Nintendo eShop. Simply search for Minecraft in the store or follow this link to the listing. Players will have the option to purchase three editions for play on their Switch 2 devices:
- Physical: Provides you with a physical cartridge of the game, which you can plug into your Nintendo Switch Device. Retail for: $29.99
- Digital: Provides you with a digital copy of the game, which you can download and play on your Nintendo Switch Device. Retail for: $29.99
- Digital(Minecraft Deluxe Collection): Value addition pack which contains all items in the digital edition plus 1600 Minecoins, six maps, three skin packs, one texture pack, five Character Creator items, and three emotes. Retail for: $39.99
Once purchased, simply download it and log in with a Microsoft account to begin your journey in the block-shaped world. The estimated download size is around 1.5 GB, offering you enough space to download and install additional packs and add-ons.
Minecraft can be played in TV mode, Tabletop mode, and the signature handheld mode, offering gamers the freedom of choice when it comes to the playstyle. In single systems, up to four players can join the host, while in local wireless and online, it can range between two to eight.
Additionally, it must be noted that a Nintendo Switch online subscription is required for online play and for saving data to the cloud. This is essential for players who wish to play with their friends or save worlds and make backups.
Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2 is available in the following languages:
- Dutch
- English
- French
- German
- Italian
- Japanese
- Korean
- Portuguese
- Russian
- Simplified Chinese
- Spanish
- Traditional Chinese
Additionally, the purchase of all digital and digital deluxe editions is accompanied by the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack, which includes a custom Mario-themed world. It also includes 15 tracks and 40 player skins inspired by the legendary Super Mario series, making it a great add-on for new players.
