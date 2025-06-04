Nintendo's newest console is out now, and players are wondering how they can play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2. The bestselling sandbox title has millions of monthly players even decades after its launch, so whether you are a new player or a seasoned adventurer, you can dive into the game on this new console.

Here's how you can play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2.

Here's how to play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2

You can play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2 with ease (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

You can play Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2 by purchasing it from the Nintendo eShop. Simply search for Minecraft in the store or follow this link to the listing. Players will have the option to purchase three editions for play on their Switch 2 devices:

Trending

Physical: Provides you with a physical cartridge of the game, which you can plug into your Nintendo Switch Device. Retail for: $29.99 Digital: Provides you with a digital copy of the game, which you can download and play on your Nintendo Switch Device. Retail for: $29.99 Digital(Minecraft Deluxe Collection): Value addition pack which contains all items in the digital edition plus 1600 Minecoins, six maps, three skin packs, one texture pack, five Character Creator items, and three emotes. Retail for: $39.99

Once purchased, simply download it and log in with a Microsoft account to begin your journey in the block-shaped world. The estimated download size is around 1.5 GB, offering you enough space to download and install additional packs and add-ons.

Minecraft can be played in TV mode, Tabletop mode, and the signature handheld mode, offering gamers the freedom of choice when it comes to the playstyle. In single systems, up to four players can join the host, while in local wireless and online, it can range between two to eight.

Additionally, it must be noted that a Nintendo Switch online subscription is required for online play and for saving data to the cloud. This is essential for players who wish to play with their friends or save worlds and make backups.

Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2 is available in the following languages:

Dutch

English

French

German

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese

Russian

Simplified Chinese

Spanish

Traditional Chinese

Additionally, the purchase of all digital and digital deluxe editions is accompanied by the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack, which includes a custom Mario-themed world. It also includes 15 tracks and 40 player skins inspired by the legendary Super Mario series, making it a great add-on for new players.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!