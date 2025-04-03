Nintendo Switch 2 announcements seemingly forgot about the best-selling game of all time

The much-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 is here, and its arrival has been accompanied by an array of announcements regarding new games and upgrades for existing ones. However, it appears that Nintendo has forgotten about the bestselling title of all time, with no mention of a roadmap regarding Minecraft and its future on the console.

This article explores more about the Nintendo Switch 2 announcements, seemingly forgetting about the best-selling game of all time.

Nintendo Switch 2 announcements seemingly forgot to include Minecraft, the best-selling title of all time

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been announced, and alongside it, Nintendo showcased a host of new and upcoming games, as well as clips to existing titles. The latest Nintendo Direct event showcased reels for several partner games for the Switch 2. However, Minecraft was missing from any of the promotional content displayed during the launch event.

With over six million units of Minecraft sold, it is ranked as one of the best-selling titles on the Nintendo eShop. Thus, it is surprising that the new generation console does not have any plans or promotional avenues surrounding the sandbox title. With the Vibrant Visuals and Ghast update right around the corner, Mojang Studios is gearing up for the next phase in the game's legacy.

Additionally, the developer has not confirmed whether Minecraft will have native support on the Nintendo Switch 2 since many games will require configuration in their architecture to support this next-generation console. With 4K and 1080p resolutions finally catching up to it, it could become a great choice for users to complete their yearning for mines.

Players will have to wait for an official confirmation from the developers as well as Nintendo to learn more about the support and playability of Minecraft on Switch 2, which is set to launch on June 5, 2025.

However, it is worth noting that the official website mentions that more games are set to join the roster soon. Hopefully, the bestselling title of all time will be on that list.

