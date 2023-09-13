10 best biomes and structures to search for in Minecraft

The Minecraft map is somewhat infinite as the game continues to create new chunks with random biomes and structures. These are the two main attractions on the map. The biome determines the region with a specific set of blocks, terrain generation, and mob spawning, while various kinds of structures are generated in different biomes.

Here is a list of some of the best biomes and structures to find in Minecraft.

10 brilliant biomes and structures worth exploring in Minecraft

1) Village

A village is a simple and peaceful settlement that can be generated in many biomes. They are home to various villagers, some of whom are employed and others who are not. Employed villagers can trade all kinds of items through which users can earn emeralds. The structure is also great for gathering initial resources at the beginning of a new world.

2) Plains

Since plains are one of the most common biomes in the game, chances are most players have already found it by now. However, if you created a new world and spawned in a rarer biome, you can search for a plains biome since it is the easiest to survive in and create basic farms. It has a flat terrain with loads of farm animals.

3) Cherry Grove

Cherry Grove was recently added to the game with the 1.20 Trails and Tales update. This is one of the most beautiful biomes players can find in the Overworld. It usually grows in mountainous regions and has adorable cherry trees and pink petals.

4) Lush Caves

When it comes to cave biomes, Lush Caves are perhaps the most beautiful in the Overworld. This place gives players a breath of fresh air while caving with its beautiful glowberry vines, water puddles, cute azalea bushes, and adorable Axolotls. Since glowberries emit light, the chances of hostile mobs spawning in this biome are considerably lower.

5) Trail Ruins

Trail Ruins are new structures that were added with the 1.20 Trails and Tales update. It is part of the archeology feature and allows players to excavate items from suspicious gravel blocks using the brush tool. These structures are hidden underground, and players need to find a few blocks protruding out on the surface.

Trail Ruins are located in biomes like jungles, old-growth birch forests, pine taiga, and spruce taiga.

6) Ancient City

For those looking to take on massive challenges, tough scenarios, and mobs in the game, they can search for the spooky Ancient City. This is a large underground structure that has some of the best chest loot. However, it is heavily infested by sculk blocks, which can be extremely dangerous if players make sounds near them since they can summon the terrifying Warden mob.

7) Deep Dark biome

The aforementioned structure can only be generated in the Deep Dark Biome. Hence, players will first need to find this region. It can be easily detected by seeing the sculk infestation around an area. Though most players avoid going into the biome, this is the perfect place for thrill-seekers.

8) Desert Temple

Players exploring the vast and barren desert biome have a slight chance of finding desert temples, mysterious structures that might house a few hostile mobs as they are completely dark inside. Though they may look empty initially, players can carefully dig the center floor area to find the main treasure, which is surrounded by a TNT trap.

9) Shipwreck

Shipwrecks are structures that are fascinating to explore, especially for new players. These ships are found in the oceans and may either be damaged or intact. This also determines whether the structure has all three chest loots or not. Even though the main treasure chest is missing, explorers have a higher chance of finding a buried treasure map.

10) Mushroom Fields

For those who want to travel far and wide to find rarer regions, they can seek Mushroom Fields. These are extremely rare, are mostly disconnected from other land masses, and are generated in the middle of the ocean. Though they do not have any trees for wood, they possess special characteristics that prevent any hostile mobs from spawning.