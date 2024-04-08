Best builds for a medieval Minecraft town

Building a medieval Minecraft town can be one of the most rewarding long-term projects that players can work on. But putting together a great town involves more than just tossing a few homes into a common area and calling it a day. Adding civic locations or places of interest for one's theoretical townspeople is also important, especially if players want their town to be unique.

By adding builds to the town that fit its style and overall theme, Minecraft fans can create compelling locations that beg to be visited by players and villagers alike. Doing so helps make such medieval towns feel more believable as places to live and work while also creating visually distinct sections of the locale that can be seen from a distance.

With that having been said, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the builds that should vastly improve a medieval Minecraft town.

Seven of the best builds for improving a medieval Minecraft town

1) Tower Gate

This gatehouse provides a visible access point to enter a medieval Minecraft town (Image via u/Wansom_Wang/Reddit, Mojang)

Creating a perimeter wall is certainly a great addition to a medieval Minecraft town, but sometimes it's even better to place a tall gatehouse that can be seen from a distance. This build offers a great entrance to any medieval town by introducing twin stone and wood towers complete with walkways and greenery as well as lighting to keep hostile mobs at bay to a degree.

Although this build utilizes an open entranceway, players could easily use wooden fence blocks or iron bars to create a portcullis, adding a measure of security to the town and marking the entrances/exits from a distance. This way, players don't lose their bearings while roaming the town, especially if the gatehouses are placed so that they align with cardinal directions.

2) Farmland/Farmhouse

A farm build serves a practical purpose for Minecraft players while also looking great (Image via u/OilOk2907/Reddit, Mojang)

No matter what the size of a player's medieval Minecraft town, the inhabitants would certainly need a food supply to keep them going. Hunting in the wilds only achieves so much, which is why a farm build like this would be perfect for the outskirts of a town where open land is easier to find. This build uses it to fantastic expertise with wide-ranging wheat farms and roadside lanterns.

The large valued ceilings for the main farmhouse and the grain silo resting within walking distance keep this farm design condensed so that players can carry out their daily harvesting and storage without spending too much time in transit.

3) Sewers

Sewers are particularly great for medieval Minecraft towns with an ample water supply (Image via u/Mxyzdn/Reddit, Mojang)

If a player's medieval Minecraft town has plenty of water running through it or around it (or if they have wells placed through the city streets), it only makes sense to construct a sewer to ensure that all the water used in the village meets the sea or river. Complete with waterways, a mix of stone blocks to create the appearance of disrepair and plenty of greenery, this sewer is quite visually appealing.

This build also adds lanterns for light sources to ensure that no undesirable hostile mobs spawn in the sewer. All in all, a sewer might not be a frequent destination in a town, but it's a great way to add more variety to it without building above ground.

4) Town Castle

This Minecraft castle build is scaled down a bit to fit the cozy theme of the town (Image via u/Impetusss/Reddit, Mojang)

When Minecraft players imagine castles, they likely think of massive stone structures complete with impenetrable sky-high walls, an imposing central keep, and countless blocks' worth of masonry. However, this build by Impetus Builds on YouTube aims for a cozier feeling for a castle, one that could be found in a medieval town, perhaps owned by a mayor or town founder.

This build still has detailed walls using multiple stone blocks as well as towers incorporating different wood. Moreover, its central keep feels more like a manor house than an impenetrable structure, which gives it a homelier feeling all around and fits a town's aesthetic less conspicuously.

5) Tavern

A tavern is a must for medieval Minecraft towns of a decent size (Image via u/_lexbuilds_/Reddit, Mojang)

Every medieval Minecraft town benefits from a local watering hole where inhabitants can kick back after a day of work, and this tavern design certainly fits the bill perfectly. Complete with both regular stone and deepslate to create a pieced-together appearance, this build has spectacular detail by using different wood types to accent each window as well as greenery atop the roof as a bonus.

Even the brick chimneys, while not necessarily meshing with the overall color scheme of the build, are a fantastic addition to give the feeling that this tavern was lovingly built piece by piece by its proprietor. Having a small tent-like patio on the exterior is also a great touch for inhabitants who want to enjoy nature as they have their refreshments.

6) Blacksmith

Not much would get done in a medieval town in Minecraft without a trusty blacksmith (Image via u/TheArcanist_/Reddit, Mojang)

Regardless of the size of a Minecraft player's medieval town, having a blacksmith shop is both aesthetically and thematically fitting while also providing smithing blocks for players to use as they see fit. This design utilizes a porched smithing area complete with armor stands, an anvil, a smithing table, as well as barrels for resource/gear storage, and lanterns for lighting.

The interior, thanks to its multi-floor design, has more than enough room to accommodate additional storage as well as a living space for the blacksmith(s). If players are using villager mobs in their medieval town, they should fit in right at home in this build, likely even more than they do in the blacksmith shops found in generated villages.

7) Church/Chapel/Cathedral

Having a place of worship certainly fits the historical theme of a medieval town (Image u/TheKinderknight/Reddit, Mojang)

Historically, churches, chapels, and cathedrals were central fixtures in real-world medieval towns. Given this fact, it seems like an oversight not to add a well-constructed house of worship for a medieval Minecraft town as well. This build perfectly captures the compact design of a mid-sized cathedral complete with various stone types as well as quartz pillars and even a wraparound railing.

If players are using a medieval-styled texture pack for their town, this cathedral can fit in perfectly in both the main town or on the outskirts, giving inhabitants a place to visit outside the town limits when they choose to do so and expanding the overall appeal of the town build.