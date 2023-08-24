7 best Minecraft church builds

Churches are wonderful structures that are sometimes built in Minecraft by imaginative individuals. These structures, which range from the opulence of an Edwardian church to the simplicity of a small rural church, are guaranteed to move and inspire all builders, from new to experienced. This article lists the seven best Minecraft church builds that display a variety of architectural types and styles.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Churches in Minecraft make for delightful builds

1) Edwardian Church

This structure is a must-see if you admire the splendor and beauty of Edwardian architecture. You will be transported to a bygone period by the elaborate embellishments and intricate details of the construction. You can’t help but admire the brick with the stone roofs and how well they contrast.

The Edwardian Church is a work of art that perfectly embodies traditional design. This build, made by YouTuber WBC Builds, would look incredible on a roleplay server.

2) Medieval Church

This magnificent Medieval Church will transport you back in time. Upon entering the structure, you will see the warm light seep through the stained glass windows and cast brilliant hues onto the weathered stone floors.

Any Minecraft world or server with a medieval theme must include this build, which is a tribute to the ancient world's architectural marvels. This tutorial was made by Minecraft YouTuber and builder Nanaroid.

3) Wild West Church

This design is a great option for individuals seeking a distinctive spin on a conventional church. Take a trip back in time to the arid alleys of a Wild West settlement, where this unassuming wooden chapel serves as a glimmer of hope.

This construction beautifully captures the pioneer atmosphere of the Old West with its rustic appeal and aged facade, although keep in mind it's not necessary to construct this in a desert.

The Wild West Church was constructed by YouTuber thewalkingwhale.

4) Big Church

This Big Church is a marvel of both scale and design. As its name implies, it is a huge build with no lack of details. The structure is extremely beautiful both inside and outside, with white walls and a spectacular blue roof. The interior has chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, shining on a red carpet down the middle. You can tell tons of effort was put into this creation.

Players could use the Big Church to host a wedding or an actual chapel service. The structure has an altar and pews for anyone to sit in. This tutorial was created by YouTuber Zekken-ZK.

5) City Church

This is a church build that would go incredibly well in a Minecraft city. If you're attempting to make a whole city build, consider including this structure in your design. It is easy to construct, even if you want to attempt the build in a survival world.

This amazing church tutorial was made by popular YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft.

6) Small Church

The Small Church is a wonderful illustration of how even the most basic structures can be beautiful. This charming little church is a simple building and could even be added to a village. Upon stepping inside, you'll see a cozy interior with hardwood pews, straightforward stained glass windows, and a serene ambiance.

The Small Church serves as a reminder that what matters most about a structure is the serenity and tranquillity it imparts, not its size or grandeur. This fantastic church was constructed by YouTuber TheMythicalSausage.

7) Church Cathedral

The Church Cathedral is a sight to behold for those who enjoy massive and majestic architecture. With its imposing dome and towering spires, this enormous building commands the surrounding area. High ceilings, elaborate stained glass windows, and a reverent atmosphere fill the interior, which is equally stunning.

Anyone who decides to build the Church Cathedral is sure to be in awe at its magnificence. This Minecraft build was designed by YouTuber MatteyCraft.