5 best changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.21 beta and preview

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's Preview 1.20.70.21 beta was released on February 1, 2024, bringing a slew of changes and content additions. Vault blocks were added to trial chambers, armadillos received a few tweaks to their in-game sounds, and breeze mobs had their hostile behavior altered toward certain mobs, as well as many more changes and introductions.

With plenty of changes coming in this Minecraft preview, it's understandable for some to be more appreciated by fans than others. New content like the vault tends to be valued more than API updates or deeply technical tweaks, though it depends on the player. Regardless, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the most exciting changes and arrivals in Bedrock Preview 1.20.70.21.

5 of the best changes and additions in Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.70.21

1) The Vault Block

Minecraft's vault block is a new means of collecting loot from trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

Following recent Minecraft Java snapshots, the vault block has made its way to Bedrock Edition in this beta. This new block is a way to ensure that players in multiplayer settings can all reap the rewards of looting trial chamber structures, even if they aren't the first player to enter them.

By collecting trial keys from spawner blocks in trial chambers, players can open vaults, which possess a collection of items similar to those found in trial chamber loot chests. A player can only open a vault block once, but the vault's inventories don't diminish, so other players can come along later and use trial keys to score the same goodies as their counterparts did before them.

2) Tweaked breeze aggression

Breeze mobs in Minecraft are still dangerous but won't be as prone to friendly fire (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's breeze mobs are unique creatures spawned within trial chambers, but they've been tweaked to be less aggressive toward other hostile mobs. After this preview, breezes will no longer retaliate when accidentally hit by zombies, skeletons, strays, husks, spiders, cave spiders, and slimes. Meanwhile, those hostile mobs won't retaliate if a breeze accidentally strikes them.

In addition to its new friendly-fire-free behavior, breezes will now also attack iron golems alongside players. Getting an iron golem into a trial chamber might be difficult in Survival Mode, but players who do will notice that breezes have no problem taking them on.

3) Realm events

A new subset of stories for Minecraft Realms debuted in this preview (Image via Mojang)

Stories have been unveiled for Minecraft Realms owners over time, and Preview 1.20.70.21 has introduced a new subset of stories known as Realm Events. When players reach certain milestones or accomplish certain feats within their realm, a Realm Event will be seen in the realm's feed to announce this accomplishment.

Mojang was a bit vague in the patch notes as to what requirements need to be met for a Realm Event to be posted, but it's sure to be an interesting expansion of the Realm Feed and allow players on the realm to keep track of what's been going on in the server since their last login.

4) The "Has_Property" filter

Has_property is a new command filter for selecting entities within Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft fans who love using commands have a new friend with the "has_property" filter for the target selector in command syntaxes. By adding the has_property filter after the target selector and then following the filter with a specific in-game property, players can select specific targets based on the properties they possess. This way, commands can be used more selectively.

The has_property filter operates based on property types/values. Based on this, players can target entities with commands filtered by things like whether they're under any status effects, what their height/width is, what their health total is, and much more. It takes some practice to get used to, but command lovers ought to figure this new filter out quickly.

5) Trims for custom armor

Custom armor attachable within Minecraft can now be trimmed with armor (Image via Bedrock.dev Wiki)

Although technically demanding, it's possible to create and insert custom armor into Bedrock Edition. Now, the attachable components of custom armor can have armor trims applied to them. Moreover, modified vanilla armor trim patterns can also be placed on custom armor attachables.

Adding custom armor in Bedrock Edition might take some technical knowledge. This addition in the latest preview should be beneficial for fans who create custom armor for their own use or in mods/datapacks. More customization is not bad after all, especially in Mojang's sandbox title.