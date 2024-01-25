Minecraft 1.20.5 snapshot 24w04a patch notes: Breeze changes, transfer command, world optimizations, and more

Minecraft's latest Java Edition snapshot, known as version 24w04a, continues to tweak several features coming up in the 1.21 update while making some interesting performance improvements and a plethora of bug fixes. Released on January 24, 2024, the snapshot is now available on all PC platforms capable of running Java Edition.

This new Java Edition snapshot can be easily accessed via the official Minecraft Launcher. While this beta may not be the most impactful in the lead-up to the 1.21 update, it's certainly worth checking out, particularly for players who love to try out the freshest in-game changes, though it certainly helps to know what those alterations are.

Highlighting the patch notes for Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 24w04a

The main menu for Snapshot 24w04a (Image via Mojang)

The 24w04a snapshot makes strident efforts toward several Minecraft Experimental Features that will ultimately end up in the vanilla game by way of the 1.21 update. Along the way, performance improvements have been included, and there is also a sizable chunk of bug fixes to consider.

Although some of the changes made in this snapshot, much like their counterparts in Minecraft: Java Edition, are a bit on the technical side, they can be found below:

Minecraft 24w04a patch note breakdown

Armadillos will now roll up when they detect a mob or a player that has damaged them recently

When rolled up, armadillos' shells will now reduce incoming damage, nullifying weaker attacks

The "allow cheats" button in menus has been renamed "allow commands"

The data pack version has been updated to version 29

An option has been added for dedicated servers to use a faster region file compression algorithm

New changes have been implemented to optimize world performance

The TPS server debug chart has been improved

Explorer maps pointed to buried treasure now take less time to generate

Added the /transfer command, which can allow players to be transitioned to a different server as long as the command is run on a dedicated server

The breeze mob in 1.21's Experimental Features is now hostile to both players and iron golems

Breezes will no longer retaliate when struck by attacks by skeletons, strays, zombies, husks, spiders, cave spiders, and slimes

The hostile mobs above will not retaliate when struck by a breeze's wind charge attack

Using a stonecutter to make copper blocks into copper grates will now yield four copper grates

Fixed a bug where retrieving a plant from a flower pot ignores the player's inventory contents

A bug has been fixed where breezes wouldn't retaliate against Minecraft players or mobs on sight

Trial spawner blocks will no longer ignore custom spawn rules

A crash has been fixed that would occur when a breeze was shot with a crossbow with the Piercing enchantment

The world loading percentage will no longer cover the spawn chunk loading animation when the "SpawnChunkRadius" game rule is set to particularly large numbers

The End portal will no longer kill mobs when SpawnChunkRadius is set to zero

When using the keyboard navigation and opening Minecraft Realms backups, elements in the UI will now focus appropriately

An armadillo curls up to defend itself in Snapshot 24w04a (Image via Mojang)

As for the more nuanced technical changes when it comes to world optimization and the new compression algorithms, players can head to the patch notes site for Minecraft 24w04a to get additional details.

The information should be particularly useful for fans who host dedicated servers and want to keep things running as smoothly as possible.