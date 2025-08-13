4 best features and changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w33a

Mojang has recently released Minecraft Java Edition snapshot 25w33a. This new snapshot is part of the game drop arriving in fall 2025. This drop will add loads of fun and exciting features like copper golem, armor, bars, chain, torch, lantern, and shelf block. In this latest snapshot, the developers have added several new features and made some notable changes.

Ad

Here is a list of some of the best features and changes in it.

List of 4 major features and changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w33a

1) End flashes

There will be flashes of light in the End realm, which will be visible through the blocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Mojang added the End flashes to Minecraft Java snapshot 25w33a. When the developers began testing Vibrant Visuals for Bedrock Edition, they decided to add flashes of purple light in the End realm. Vibrant Visuals was also included in the game because it is also planned for Java Edition.

Ad

Trending

In the most recent snapshot, players will sometimes notice a color shift on the end blocks as they enter the End dimension. The new light flashes that are occurring at the End are basically what this hue shift is. Players will not be able to see the light source in the sky, even though these light flashes are occurring.

2) Iron and copper golem interaction

Iron and copper golem with new interaction (Image via Mojang Studios)

An iron golem has a slim probability of growing a poppy flower on top of a copper golem in the Minecraft Java snapshot 25w33a. The flower will then be placed atop the lightning rod of the copper golem.

Ad

The new mob will appear incredibly cute once poppy has been planted on the copper golem. Players can use shears on this poppy to remove it from the golem. Additionally, the poppy will automatically drop as an item when a copper golem undergoes its last oxidation stage and turns into a statue.

3) Chat drafts

New chat drafts will be created if players die (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The new snapshot also brings a new chat draft feature. If a player has written a message but then die or a dialog box pops up, the chat box will save their last message as a draft.

Ad

The message draft will appear in italics after the player reopens the chat box. They can then edit the message or send it directly. This is a great addition since players will not lose their message if something happens to their character or the game.

4) Shelf item positioning reverted

Mojang reverted the item positioning in the latest Minecraft snapshot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang significantly altered the shelf block during its development by relocating where the items are displayed on it. If players place objects on shelves in Minecraft Java snapshot 25w32a, they will be positioned at the bottom of the shelf, as seen in the image above. Additionally, the objects on the shelf will appear significantly smaller than they were previously.

Ad

Mojang reversed this item positioning change after observing a large number of players being unimpressed by the previous change. In the latest snapshot 25w33a, items kept on the shelves will now be shown in the center of the screen rather than below.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!