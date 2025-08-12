  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft snapshot 25w33a patch notes: End light flashes, chat drafts, and shelf design reverted

Minecraft snapshot 25w33a patch notes: End light flashes, chat drafts, and shelf design reverted

By Manish Kumar Choudhary
Modified Aug 12, 2025 15:48 GMT
Minecraft snapshot 25w33a patch notes
Minecraft snapshot 25w33a patch notes (Image via Mojang)

Development for the third Minecraft game drop in 2025 is nearing its end as Mojang has added the final few features. Minecraft snapshot 25w33a adds light flashes to the End dimension, chat drafts, a cute interaction between the iron golem and copper golem, and more.

Ad

Back in summer, when Vibrant Visuals was added to Bedrock Edition, Mojang also added odd random light flashes to the End dimension. This exclusive feature is now available in Java Edition as well. Along with End flashes, Mojang also introduced a new feature called chat drafts, allowing players to save text messages if chat gets forcibly closed.

Other than these, there are some small changes and fixes as well, such as the shelf design change from the previous snapshot being reverted and a bug fix for chat getting closed forcefully upon player death. Check out the complete patch notes for Minecraft snapshot 25w33a to learn about everything new and changed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft snapshot 25w33a patch notes

Ad

New features

  • Added light flashes to The End dimension as part of the ongoing Vibrant Visuals work
  • Iron Golems will sometimes plant a decorative flower onto a nearby Copper Golem
  • Unsent chat messages now get saved as chat drafts

The End Light Flashes

  • The End dimension now has skylight
  • Normally the skylight does not affect how the dimension looks
  • From time to time flashes in the sky happen
  • When they happen skylight intensity increases flooding the dimension with purple light
Ad

Copper Golem

  • Iron Golems will sometimes plant a decorative flower onto a nearby Copper Golem
  • The flower can be removed with Shears
  • This flower is dropped when the Copper Golem turns into a Copper Golem Statue Block

Chat Drafts

  • Unsent chat messages now get saved as chat drafts if the chat was forcibly closed
  • This includes it being closed by external sources such as dying or a dialog opening, but not the player intentionally closing their chat
  • Any existing chat draft will get pre-filled into the message box the next time the chat is opened
  • Draft text has a grayed-out appearance until fully restored
  • Draft text can be restored as regular text by interacting with it:
  • Typing additional text
  • Moving the text cursor using the arrow keys
  • Clicking it
  • Highlighting it
  • Pressing enter on a chat draft prior to it being restored sends it like a normal chat message
  • Pressing backspace on a chat draft prior to it being restored deletes it
  • Added an option to the Chat Settings menu that enables saving unsent chat messages by default
  • With this option enabled, unsent messages will always get saved as chat drafts, even if the player intentionally closed their chat
Ad

Related: What are End flashes in Minecraft?

Changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w33a

  • Players seen in the game world of the current server are now always shown in the Social Interactions screen even if they are offline

Blocks

Shelf

  • Items in the Shelf will render in the middle of the Shelf
  • Updated the sizes of many items in the Shelf to better fit the Shelf
Developer's Note: Thank you for all your valuable feedback on the shelf! Seeing the many creative ways you've been using this new block, we've decided to revert the change from last week that positioned items at the bottom of the shelf, as we agree that having the items centered provides more creative opportunities when building.
Ad

UI

Chat

  • It is now possible to start chatting while standing inside a Nether Portal
  • The chat will now remain open and unchanged if the player was chatting before being transferred to another dimension

Technical changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w33a

  • The Data Pack version is now 83.1
  • The Resource Pack version is now 65.2
  • Added new display transform "on_shelf"
  • Used for displaying items on the Shelf

Data Pack Version 83.1

Block States

  • Added align_items_to_bottom block state property to the Shelf block
  • If false the items on the Shelf will ignore the vertical translation of the on_shelf item display transform and will be rendered vertically aligned to the middle of the Shelf
  • If true the items on the Shelf will be rendered upward from the bottom of the Shelf and will respect the vertical translation of the on_shelf item display transform
  • Default is false (items are aligned to the middle of the Shelf)
Ad

Attributes

run_command

Click Event

  • Previously, if the command field contained a command that required a signed message (/say, /me, /msg, /tell, /w, /teammsg, /tm), it would be silently discarded
  • Instead, a screen will be shown that lets the user insert the command into the chat window or copy the command to their clipboard if the chat window can't be opened

Enchantments

explode

Effects

New field: block_effects - specifies per-block particles. Each block particle is randomly chosen according to weights. A set limit of block particles is spawned each tick from all explosions that tick.

Ad

Format: List of entries:

  • weight: Non-negative integer representing the random weight for this entry being chosen
  • particle: The particle to spawn
  • scaling: Optional scaling to apply between explosion center and block position, or 1.0 if not specified
  • speed: Optional scaling to apply to the speed of the particle, or 1.0 if not specified

Tags

Item Tags

  • Added #shearable_from_copper_golem - all items that can be removed from the Copper Golem's head slot via Shears
Ad

Resource Pack Version 65.2

Textures

  • Added a new texture:
  • environment/end_flash.png

Sounds

Sound Events

  • Added new sound event:
  • weather.end_flash

Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w33a

  • MC-26334 - Chat UI is forcibly cleared when killed
  • MC-46503 - You can retain entities' shaders by running the "/kill" command while in spectator mode
  • MC-69216 - Switching to spectator mode while fishing keeps rod cast
  • MC-98322 - Flying after shifting between Creative/Spectator
  • MC-99785 - You can leash entities in spectator mode
  • MC-119417 - A spectator can occupy a bed if they enter it and then are switched to spectator mode
  • MC-165991 - TNT explosion no longer shows additional smoke particles since 1.15 Pre-release 1
  • MC-173730 - Shift-clicking water buckets against a waterloggable block doesn't place the water beside the waterloggable block
  • MC-183784 - Visual bug to the Game Mode Switcher debug menu after resizing the window
  • MC-187850 - "run_command" click_event doesn't work in written books if chat is hidden
  • MC-191669 - Sprinting is disabled when switching your gamemode to spectator while sprinting into a block or general obstruction
  • MC-232968 - Spectators can prevent the closing animation of a chest/barrel when viewing it at the same time as a non-spectator
  • MC-238146 - When you switch to Spectator mode while sleeping, the night never skips
  • MC-259571 - Last player game mode not saved after player dies or the game is reloaded
  • MC-270172 - Client and server desync for hooked players when changing gamemode to spectator
  • MC-297898 - Entering a dialog temporarily closes the chat and clears anything the player was currently typing
  • MC-299548 - "run_command" dialog actions don't work if chat is hidden
  • MC-299823 - Minecraft shaders cause C7050 warnings
  • MC-299873 - Selection boxes of plain messages within dialogs can get cut off
  • MC-300034 - Dolphins can ride boats
  • MC-300057 - Monsters still spawn for a tick when spawning them with a Spawn Egg in Peaceful
  • MC-300417 - The copper pickaxe is not part of the #cluster_max_harvestables item tag
  • MC-300457 - Dialog is unescapable when action or exit_action is set to run_command with a command that would produce a signed chat message
  • MC-300722 - Hoppers appear to randomly stop draining items through shelves
  • MC-300732 - Loaded ender pearls are deleted when viewing the end credits for the first time when enderPearlsVanishOnDeath is true
  • MC-300739 - Server crash when generating custom structures containing shelf blocks
  • MC-300746 - Missing translation for copper wall torch
  • MC-300747 - Cannot see villager's profession layer behind slime
Ad

From now onwards, players should expect mostly bug fixes in the upcoming snapshots, as Mojang has confirmed that all features for the copper game drop are now added. Developers are now working on the fourth and final game drop of 2025.

Also Read: Minecraft copper golem guide: Spawning, behavior, and use

About the author
Manish Kumar Choudhary

Manish Kumar Choudhary

Twitter icon

Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.

Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.

He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.

When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Manish Kumar Choudhary
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications