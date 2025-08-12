Minecraft snapshot 25w33a patch notes: End light flashes, chat drafts, and shelf design reverted

Development for the third Minecraft game drop in 2025 is nearing its end as Mojang has added the final few features. Minecraft snapshot 25w33a adds light flashes to the End dimension, chat drafts, a cute interaction between the iron golem and copper golem, and more.Back in summer, when Vibrant Visuals was added to Bedrock Edition, Mojang also added odd random light flashes to the End dimension. This exclusive feature is now available in Java Edition as well. Along with End flashes, Mojang also introduced a new feature called chat drafts, allowing players to save text messages if chat gets forcibly closed.Other than these, there are some small changes and fixes as well, such as the shelf design change from the previous snapshot being reverted and a bug fix for chat getting closed forcefully upon player death. Check out the complete patch notes for Minecraft snapshot 25w33a to learn about everything new and changed.Minecraft snapshot 25w33a patch notesNew featuresAdded light flashes to The End dimension as part of the ongoing Vibrant Visuals workIron Golems will sometimes plant a decorative flower onto a nearby Copper GolemUnsent chat messages now get saved as chat draftsThe End Light FlashesThe End dimension now has skylightNormally the skylight does not affect how the dimension looksFrom time to time flashes in the sky happenWhen they happen skylight intensity increases flooding the dimension with purple lightCopper GolemIron Golems will sometimes plant a decorative flower onto a nearby Copper GolemThe flower can be removed with ShearsThis flower is dropped when the Copper Golem turns into a Copper Golem Statue BlockChat DraftsUnsent chat messages now get saved as chat drafts if the chat was forcibly closedThis includes it being closed by external sources such as dying or a dialog opening, but not the player intentionally closing their chatAny existing chat draft will get pre-filled into the message box the next time the chat is openedDraft text has a grayed-out appearance until fully restoredDraft text can be restored as regular text by interacting with it:Typing additional textMoving the text cursor using the arrow keysClicking itHighlighting itPressing enter on a chat draft prior to it being restored sends it like a normal chat messagePressing backspace on a chat draft prior to it being restored deletes itAdded an option to the Chat Settings menu that enables saving unsent chat messages by defaultWith this option enabled, unsent messages will always get saved as chat drafts, even if the player intentionally closed their chatRelated: What are End flashes in Minecraft?Changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w33aPlayers seen in the game world of the current server are now always shown in the Social Interactions screen even if they are offlineBlocksShelfItems in the Shelf will render in the middle of the ShelfUpdated the sizes of many items in the Shelf to better fit the ShelfDeveloper's Note: Thank you for all your valuable feedback on the shelf! Seeing the many creative ways you've been using this new block, we've decided to revert the change from last week that positioned items at the bottom of the shelf, as we agree that having the items centered provides more creative opportunities when building.UIChatIt is now possible to start chatting while standing inside a Nether PortalThe chat will now remain open and unchanged if the player was chatting before being transferred to another dimensionTechnical changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w33aThe Data Pack version is now 83.1The Resource Pack version is now 65.2Added new display transform &quot;on_shelf&quot;Used for displaying items on the ShelfData Pack Version 83.1Block StatesAdded align_items_to_bottom block state property to the Shelf blockIf false the items on the Shelf will ignore the vertical translation of the on_shelf item display transform and will be rendered vertically aligned to the middle of the ShelfIf true the items on the Shelf will be rendered upward from the bottom of the Shelf and will respect the vertical translation of the on_shelf item display transformDefault is false (items are aligned to the middle of the Shelf)Attributesrun_commandClick EventPreviously, if the command field contained a command that required a signed message (/say, /me, /msg, /tell, /w, /teammsg, /tm), it would be silently discardedInstead, a screen will be shown that lets the user insert the command into the chat window or copy the command to their clipboard if the chat window can't be openedEnchantmentsexplodeEffectsNew field: block_effects - specifies per-block particles. Each block particle is randomly chosen according to weights. A set limit of block particles is spawned each tick from all explosions that tick.Format: List of entries:weight: Non-negative integer representing the random weight for this entry being chosenparticle: The particle to spawnscaling: Optional scaling to apply between explosion center and block position, or 1.0 if not specifiedspeed: Optional scaling to apply to the speed of the particle, or 1.0 if not specifiedTagsItem TagsAdded #shearable_from_copper_golem - all items that can be removed from the Copper Golem's head slot via ShearsResource Pack Version 65.2TexturesAdded a new texture:environment/end_flash.pngSoundsSound EventsAdded new sound event:weather.end_flashFixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w33aMC-26334 - Chat UI is forcibly cleared when killedMC-46503 - You can retain entities' shaders by running the &quot;/kill&quot; command while in spectator modeMC-69216 - Switching to spectator mode while fishing keeps rod castMC-98322 - Flying after shifting between Creative/SpectatorMC-99785 - You can leash entities in spectator modeMC-119417 - A spectator can occupy a bed if they enter it and then are switched to spectator modeMC-165991 - TNT explosion no longer shows additional smoke particles since 1.15 Pre-release 1MC-173730 - Shift-clicking water buckets against a waterloggable block doesn't place the water beside the waterloggable blockMC-183784 - Visual bug to the Game Mode Switcher debug menu after resizing the windowMC-187850 - &quot;run_command&quot; click_event doesn't work in written books if chat is hiddenMC-191669 - Sprinting is disabled when switching your gamemode to spectator while sprinting into a block or general obstructionMC-232968 - Spectators can prevent the closing animation of a chest/barrel when viewing it at the same time as a non-spectatorMC-238146 - When you switch to Spectator mode while sleeping, the night never skipsMC-259571 - Last player game mode not saved after player dies or the game is reloadedMC-270172 - Client and server desync for hooked players when changing gamemode to spectatorMC-297898 - Entering a dialog temporarily closes the chat and clears anything the player was currently typingMC-299548 - &quot;run_command&quot; dialog actions don't work if chat is hiddenMC-299823 - Minecraft shaders cause C7050 warningsMC-299873 - Selection boxes of plain messages within dialogs can get cut offMC-300034 - Dolphins can ride boatsMC-300057 - Monsters still spawn for a tick when spawning them with a Spawn Egg in PeacefulMC-300417 - The copper pickaxe is not part of the #cluster_max_harvestables item tagMC-300457 - Dialog is unescapable when action or exit_action is set to run_command with a command that would produce a signed chat messageMC-300722 - Hoppers appear to randomly stop draining items through shelvesMC-300732 - Loaded ender pearls are deleted when viewing the end credits for the first time when enderPearlsVanishOnDeath is trueMC-300739 - Server crash when generating custom structures containing shelf blocksMC-300746 - Missing translation for copper wall torchMC-300747 - Cannot see villager's profession layer behind slimeFrom now onwards, players should expect mostly bug fixes in the upcoming snapshots, as Mojang has confirmed that all features for the copper game drop are now added. Developers are now working on the fourth and final game drop of 2025.Also Read: Minecraft copper golem guide: Spawning, behavior, and use