Latest Minecraft snapshot adds new QoL feature for in-game chatting

The latest Minecraft snapshot introduced an array of features and changes ahead of the upcoming Spring Update. Apart from modifications to the copper golem and vibrant visuals, it also made a major quality-of-life improvement to the in-game chat and interaction feature.

Here's everything you need to know about the new QoL feature for in-game chatting added in the latest Minecraft snapshot.

Minecraft snapshot adds a major quality-of-life feature to the in-game chat feature

The latest Minecraft snapshot introduces chat drafts, allowing players to send unsent messages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The latest Minecraft snapshot added an array of features and changes to the gameplay ahead of the upcoming Fall drop. Amidst changes to the copper golem and the addition of flashing lights in the End, the developers have made a major overhaul to the in-game chat.

As per the latest build, Mojang has introduced chat drafts, allowing players to keep unsent messages instead of them being deleted if the chatbox is closed. Any existing chat draft is automatically pre-filled the next time the chatbox is opened, allowing gamers to send their earlier message with ease.

These draft texts will have a greyed-out and italic appearance until it is fully restored and sent. Players can restore a draft text by typing additional content, moving the text cursor by using the arrow keys, or by clicking it. Highlighting the text will also make it active, allowing gamers to send it out with ease.

Apart from this, the build also adds an option to the Chat Settings menu, allowing players to enable the setting to save unsent messages by default. This ensures that messages are retained if they are not sent due to issues such as the death of the player.

However, it is essential to mention that only those messages that are unsent due to external factors, such as the death of the player or the opening of a dialog box, are saved. If a player manually closes the chatbox, that message is not saved. Additionally, pressing backspace on a chat draft before it is restored deletes it.

The chat draft feature introduced in the latest Minecraft snapshot is a great quality-of-life feature that ensures players can communicate uninterrupted. This prevents the need to type messages lost due to external factors, making conversations more seamless and engaging, especially for multiplayer servers and Realms. Gamers can expect to see this feature in the upcoming Fall Drop 2025.

