5 best features in Minecraft 1.21.0.24 beta and preview

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.0.24 is the latest preview for the upcoming Tricky Trials update. It brings a plethora of interesting features and minor content to the sandbox game, including but not limited to new music discs, paintings, a mace rebalance, and bug fixes. This begs the question of which of these new additions are the best.

Detailed below are the five most significant changes coming with Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.0.24, along with what makes them so significant for the game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Minecraft 1.21.0.24's 5 best features

1) Three new music discs

These three new discs will make trial chambers much more enticing to visit (Image via Mojang)

Probably the most exciting of Minecraft 1.21.0.24's additions are three new music discs for the songs "Creator," "Creator (Music Box)," and "Precipice," which are all exclusive to upcoming trial chambers. This gives players another reason to visit these structures.

"Creator" and "Creator (Music Box)" are, as the names suggest, the same song. One of them has just been shortened to make for a better jukebox song.

2) New copper door crafting recipe

Thankfully, copper doors and trapdoors are much more reasonably priced now (Image via Mojang)

One of the worst recipes in the entire game, in terms of resource cost to item output, were the copper doors and trapdoors. Since copper ingots were used for other recipes, these items needed to be crafted with copper blocks. This meant that six copper blocks were needed to make a mere three doors or two trapdoors.

Thankfully, 1.21.0.24 has updated these recipes to be much more reasonable. Now, players will only need to use six copper ingots for these recipes. This means each recipe now costs 11% of what it used to, which is quite a discount.

3) 15 new paintings

All of the new 1.21 paintings (Image via Mojang)

Preview 1.21.0.24 has also brought 15 new paintings to Minecraft, all done by Kristoffer Zetterstrand. This is actually the artist who did the original 25 paintings, returning after all this time in celebration of the 15th anniversary of the game.

While these newer pieces are undoubtedly more detailed than their older counterparts, there's no arguing that they're going to make any Minecraft survival base much more stylish. These paintings are joining the five added in preview 1.21.0.21 by Sarah Boeving, for a total of 20 new paintings in Tricky Trials.

4) Extra background music

These new backing tracks will make exploring many biomes and structures much more atmospheric (Image via Mojang)

There are nine extra background music tracks that players will be able to play either on the main menu or any of the following biomes:

Badlands

Cherry Grove

Deep Dark

Dripstone Cave

Flower Forest

Grove

Jagged Peaks

Lush Caves

Snowy Slopes

Stony Peaks

This will make exploring any of Minecraft's prettiest biomes and looking for structures much more enjoyable, as there will be new tracks to accompany the interesting sights. The list of new tracks is:

Deeper

Eld Unknown

Endless

Featherfall

Komorebi

Pokopoko

Puzzlebox

Watcher

Yakusoku

5) Mace durability increased

1.21.0.24 will mean that maces can be used for longer without needing repairs (Image via Mojang)

The mace has received a series of nerfs in 1.21.0.24 that heavily reduced its damage and made the unique Breach and Density mace enchantments mutually exclusive. The weapon's falling damage calculations have also been changed. Now, rather than a linear increase in damage, there's a dropoff. This means that the first few blocks fallen will give the most extra damage.

However, not all of the changes to the Minecraft mace are negative. Its base durability has also been doubled from 250 to 500. This, when combined with the Unbreaking and Mending enchantments, will make maces nearly impossible to break through normal combat.