5 best features in Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.5 update

Actions & Stuff, a popular add-on for Minecraft Bedrock, just got an update to version 1.5. Since its introduction in 2024, this add-on has seen some of the largest content upgrades. The 1.5 version adds a ton of new features, including player animations and complete support for the most recent Chase the Skies game drop.

Ad

Here are some of the best features released with the Minecraft Bedrock Actions & Stuff 1.5 update.

List of 5 best Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.5 update features

1) Happy ghast and harness variants

Happy ghasts get new animations and textures, while different harnesses also get different textures (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Happy ghasts, ghastlings, and various harnesses are some of the significant new features included in the 1.5 version of Minecraft Actions & Stuff. The developers of Actions & Stuff were fast to work on the new features of the upgrade since the Chase the Skies game drop was just launched. To make both happy and ghastling even more joyful and endearing, the developers introduced brand-new animations and textures in the 1.5 add-on version.

Ad

Trending

Harnesses of various colors are significantly more detailed. For instance, a joyful ghast wearing a yellow harness has a texture similar to a bee, whilst a red harness adorns the monster with a charming red bowtie.

2) Happy ghast hot-air balloon texture

Certain names with name tags change happy ghast texture into a hot-air balloon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The add-on update also brought brand new kinds of happy ghast texture, such that it makes the mob look like a hot-air balloon. The developers pulled this off through nametags, which will change the mob's textures.

Ad

For example, in the picture above, the happy ghast turns into a creeper-themed hot-air balloon when the "Creeper balloon" nametag is applied to the mob. If players also tie a boat to the happy ghast with lead, it will actually look like a hot-air balloon.

3) Facial Expressions and player animations

The add-on update also brings various facial expressions and player animations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Additionally, several facial expressions for player skins were added in the Actions & Stuff 1.5 release. In Bedrock Edition, the majority of players' skins will have animated eyebrows, blinking eyes, and moving pupils. The third-person view will likewise display these animations correctly.

Ad

A number of diving animations have also been added, in addition to face emotions. Players can control the animations of regular dives, cannonballs, and belly-flop dives by pressing the crouch button as they drop into the water.

4) Wolf and cat animations

New wolf and cat animations are also featured in this add-on update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Actions & Stuff 1.5 update also brings lots of new wolf and cat animations. Two of my favorite pets are getting sleeping, play posture, and a few idle animations. Both mobs will place their paw forward to stretch, wolves will jump around in excitement when they detect their master, while cats can sit and lick their paws.

Ad

Actions & Stuff also sneaked a hilarious meme where if players name-tag a cat "Oiia Oiia", the cat will loaf and start spinning.

5) Wither animation revamp

Wither receives some stunning animations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Finally, the new add-on update also brings some of the most stunning animations to the Wither boss mob. When soul sand and wither skulls are placed to summon the mob, every block will fly around in a cool animation before getting combined into one to spawn the Wither.

Ad

The Wither will continuously emit dark smoke and glowing particles. It will later enter its second stage with even more glowing smoke and particles.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!