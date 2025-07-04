5 best features in Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.5 update

Actions & Stuff, a popular add-on for Minecraft Bedrock, just got an update to version 1.5. Since its introduction in 2024, this add-on has seen some of the largest content upgrades. The 1.5 version adds a ton of new features, including player animations and complete support for the most recent Chase the Skies game drop.
Here are some of the best features released with the Minecraft Bedrock Actions & Stuff 1.5 update.
List of 5 best Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.5 update features
1) Happy ghast and harness variants
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Happy ghasts, ghastlings, and various harnesses are some of the significant new features included in the 1.5 version of Minecraft Actions & Stuff. The developers of Actions & Stuff were fast to work on the new features of the upgrade since the Chase the Skies game drop was just launched. To make both happy and ghastling even more joyful and endearing, the developers introduced brand-new animations and textures in the 1.5 add-on version.
Harnesses of various colors are significantly more detailed. For instance, a joyful ghast wearing a yellow harness has a texture similar to a bee, whilst a red harness adorns the monster with a charming red bowtie.
2) Happy ghast hot-air balloon texture
The add-on update also brought brand new kinds of happy ghast texture, such that it makes the mob look like a hot-air balloon. The developers pulled this off through nametags, which will change the mob's textures.
For example, in the picture above, the happy ghast turns into a creeper-themed hot-air balloon when the "Creeper balloon" nametag is applied to the mob. If players also tie a boat to the happy ghast with lead, it will actually look like a hot-air balloon.
3) Facial Expressions and player animations
Additionally, several facial expressions for player skins were added in the Actions & Stuff 1.5 release. In Bedrock Edition, the majority of players' skins will have animated eyebrows, blinking eyes, and moving pupils. The third-person view will likewise display these animations correctly.
A number of diving animations have also been added, in addition to face emotions. Players can control the animations of regular dives, cannonballs, and belly-flop dives by pressing the crouch button as they drop into the water.
4) Wolf and cat animations
Actions & Stuff 1.5 update also brings lots of new wolf and cat animations. Two of my favorite pets are getting sleeping, play posture, and a few idle animations. Both mobs will place their paw forward to stretch, wolves will jump around in excitement when they detect their master, while cats can sit and lick their paws.
Actions & Stuff also sneaked a hilarious meme where if players name-tag a cat "Oiia Oiia", the cat will loaf and start spinning.
5) Wither animation revamp
Finally, the new add-on update also brings some of the most stunning animations to the Wither boss mob. When soul sand and wither skulls are placed to summon the mob, every block will fly around in a cool animation before getting combined into one to spawn the Wither.
The Wither will continuously emit dark smoke and glowing particles. It will later enter its second stage with even more glowing smoke and particles.
Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:
- 4 major features announced for the Minecraft copper update
- Everything you need to know about the new Minecraft copper update
- Minecraft Bedrock releases quick hotfix 1.21.93 update, featuring Lava Chicken music disc
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!