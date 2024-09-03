What are the best free Minecraft server hosting services in 2024?

Hosting a Minecraft server involves plenty of factors to take into account, especially if players aren't hosting the server on their own hardware. Fortunately, plenty of free server hosts are available for fans who want to host small but steady servers. However, which hosting services are the best when it comes to free options? The answer can depend on the player who's asked, but some services have clearly grown in popularity due to the quality of their services.

While each player might have their preferences for the "best" free Minecraft server hosting service, the selections below should be an excellent starting point for fans who want to start running their own free and tight-knit multiplayer server.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer's opinion.

Examining some of the best free Minecraft server hosts in 2024

Falix

Falix hosts over 32,000 Minecraft servers daily (Image via Falixnodes.net)

One of the best free server hosts for Minecraft, which has been around for a few years, is Falix (otherwise known as Falixnodes). It offers players an immense amount of control over a free server thanks to full file access.

Multiple admins can run the free server at once and it comes with unlimited player, plugin, and mod slots. Infrastructure is even in place on Falix's free servers to ensure a queue-free experience.

Compared to effectively every other free server hosting service, Falix is incredibly generous with its offerings and doesn't pressure users into pushing for paid options. A credit/debit card isn't even needed to sign up for a free server host.

Aternos

Aternos serves millions of users daily, making it one of the staples of free server hosting (Image via Aternos.org)

Similar to Falix, Aternos is a premier free service for hosting Minecraft servers. It offers the usual support for mods and plugins, automatic world backups, custom world support, DDoS prevention countermeasures, and a committed support team. Aternos also utilizes a live server console for lightning-quick adjustments and the ability to share admin access with others.

Setup is quick and painless, player slots are unlimited, and fans can even use a custom domain to give their server a little flair for users who are logging in.

Minefort

Minefort may not be the very best free server host, but it offers some upsides (Image via Minefort.com)

While it doesn't have all the free perks of the likes of Aternos or Falix, Minefort is still a pretty solid option for free Minecraft server hosting. It offers full file control, up to 20 player slots, unlimited plugin slots, DDoS protection, 10 gigabytes of SSD storage for worlds and files, an intuitive file browser, and a backup slot just in case admins are worried about losing world progress.

The downside is that free Minefort servers don't always have 24/7 uptime and availability. Ads are used to support the free servers, and sometimes gameplay time is limited. This isn't ideal, but if Aternos or Falix aren't doing the job, Minefort is at least worth a look.

