3 best Minecraft Eaglercraft servers

Minecraft has a huge community, with its number of regular players being nothing short of staggering. While the game itself can be played solo, tons of servers and mods around make playing Minecraft more fun and engaging. However, Minecraft costs money, which can be an issue for many gamers. Eaglercraft is a fantastic online game that can be played on almost any available web browser.

It enables users to utilize various aspects of the base game directly from their web browser.

Eaglercraft is a fantastic method to enjoy fundamental gameplay without making any purchases or downloading anything, even though it doesn't have as much content as vanilla Minecraft. It should fully function as long as a player's browser supports Java. Here are three of the best Minecraft Eaglercraft servers to check out.

Eaglercraft is a free-to-play game similar to Minecraft

3) PurplePrison

IP address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison is a prison server with custom plugins and a great community. The server has a lot of custom content, including weapons and armor. The server also hosts daily events that allow you to win money and items in-game.

One example of this is their PurplePrison Games event, where you can compete in various challenges such as: participating with your gang to be the king of the hill and digging through a dangerous PvP mine to get buried treasure chests - all while avoiding players attacking from all angles. It's an exciting experience for everyone involved.

This server is popular for PvP. However, there's more to it. The complex gambling system provided by PurplePrison includes /coinflip, /crash, and /itemflip. Players can use these commands to wager against others for items or cash, or they can wager against the server in the crash gamemode to generate cash out of thin air.

Numerous activities, including mining, building, and trading with other players, are available on this server. The inhabitants of Purple Prison are cordial and helpful. If you have any queries regarding how to play or what plugins are available, help is always available.

Average player count: 1000-2500

2) A*spixel

IP address: mc.asspixel.net

A*spixel is a small server with a small community. It has a smaller playerbase than most of its competitors and remains relatively unknown. But it's been around for a decent amount of time and is good for beginners because there are fewer people to compete with for resources or land.

A*spixel is a Hypixel-like substitute for Free Minecraft in-browser. It strives to give players the best possible experience. The server tests the limits of EaglerCraft and 1.5.2. Additionally, a 1.8 version of the server is coming soon.

The server has a plethora of different gamemodes available, including Bedwars and Skywars, two of the most popular games on Hypixel. This version is also available for those playing the cracked version of Minecraft, so it's extremely easy for anyone to join.

Average player count: 50-150

1) ArchMC

IP address: mc.arch.lol

ArchMC is a community-based server that has been around for a long time. It has an extremely active survival server, with an amazing economy and many plugins to keep the game interesting. The community is very active on Discord and in chat, so if you have any questions or want to converse with other players, this is the place to do it.

ArchMC is a top-notch Eaglercraft server with a variety of features. High-end hardware, no lag, specially designed plugins, round-the-clock operations, and special features all characterize this entry.

It has a plethora of different gamemodes, including Survival, Creative, Infection, Prison, Duels, KitPvP, Parkour, and even Hunger Games. With this variety of gamemodes, you're set for content on the server.

The staff on the server is excellent and ready to help new users with almost everything they would need. Notably, ArchMC is also recognized for having an effective anti-cheat system.

Average player count: 30-200

Minecraft Eaglercraft server tips and tricks

Tip 1

In Eaglercraft Minecraft, making tools and weapons is essential for survival. Make a wooden pickaxe first, which can be used to mine minerals and stones. You can make a stone pickaxe, which is more robust and useful for mining rare resources.

The quality of a tool or weapon could also prove to be the difference between life and death. It's important to protect yourself from adversaries in Eaglercraft Minecraft. Many hazardous animals exist in the world, such as zombies, skeletons, and creepers.

Tip 2

Eaglercraft Minecraft requires crafting for players to produce the tools they need to advance and survive. The easy-to-use crafting system enables one to manufacture tools, weapons, and other items quickly.

In Eaglercraft Minecraft, players must first gather the essential materials before creating an object. The ingredients for the item are then shown on a crafting table.

Tip 3

Players must always have enough food. They can hunt or fish for food or plant seeds to develop crops. Keep your health and hunger levels up by eating food frequently.

Tip 4

For Eaglercraft players to survive, establishing a base is crucial. Your building will act as your residence, storage, and line of defense. Consider the supplies you'll use and the area when building your base. Access to resources will be made possible by a base built in a forest, while greater enemy defense will be provided by a base built on a hillside.

