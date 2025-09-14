Best Minecraft 1.21.8 lush cave seeds

Lush caves are among the most beautiful biomes in Minecraft, but finding them can be quite troublesome. Unlike dripstone and deep dark cave biomes, lush caves come with a hint to help players locate them. These caves usually have a single azalea tree growing on top, indicating that players should dig underneath the tree to find a lush cave.
Despite this clear hint, discovering lush caves also requires some luck, as your spawn in Minecraft could be surrounded by regular caves, dripstone caves, or deep dark caves instead. Luckily for you, we have shared a bunch of lush cave seeds for Minecraft 1.21.8. You can use these seeds to find vast lush caves near your spawn.
Latest Minecraft lush cave seeds
1) Exposed lush cave in bamboo forest (Seed: 5734804433936085355)
Do you think lush caves and bamboo forests go well together? If not, this Minecraft seed will likely change your mind. In this seed, players spawn in a beautiful bamboo forest surrounded by tall bamboo and the cute sounds of adorable pandas all around.
By going just a little southwest of the spawn location, you will find an entrance to an open lush cave. This makes the seed a perfect pick for players who love adorable pets, as you get to find pandas in bamboo forests and axolotls in lush caves.
2) Lush caves above lava lake (Seed: 7008743782905922402)
When you think of lush caves, you probably imagine a vast, bright cave with hanging vines and small ponds of water with axolotls swimming around. But in this seed found by Redditor ProGamerMax2007, only the first part is true. Instead of an axolotl haven at the bottom, you will find a lava lake spewing fire as if you are in the Nether. This is definitely not a habitable place, but you can come here to get some cool screenshots or find easy diamonds. To get to here, teleport to 1030, -39, -60.
3) Pale valley to lush cave (Seed: 125868575897571038)
Ever since the Caves & Cliffs update, Minecraft can generate beautiful valley seeds featuring snowy mountains surrounding plains biomes. This Minecraft seed takes it to the next level by featuring a massive pale garden biome leading to a village, followed by a ravine. This ravine has an entrance to a hidden lush cave biome. All of this is available to you right at the spawn location.
4) Frozen peaks, pale garden, and lush cave (Seed: 202001329)
In this Minecraft seed, players spawn in one of the most difficult terrains to explore. You will have a calm start in a birch forest biome, but just ahead, you will encounter a pale garden, groves, and frozen peaks. Powdered snow in the snowy mountains makes climbing a challenge, while the pale garden becomes a horror show after the sun goes down.
Under this dangerous environment, you will find a beautiful lush cave biome waiting for you. This cave biome is wide and stretches for over 1,000 blocks to the east. If you go deeper, you will also discover a nearly endless deep dark cave where you can find an ancient city.
5) Lush cave with desert temple (Seed: 2482490754905255652)
For the last seed on this list, we have a quirky Java seed found by Redditor DylanDC14. It is no secret that Minecraft can occasionally generate bizarre worlds. In this case, players can find a glitched desert temple generated at the very depths of a lush cave biome.
To find this glitched structure, create a world with the seed mentioned above and start digging straight down. Be careful, as you may fall into lava. At the bottom, you will find a desert temple generated on a lava lake inside a lush cave biome. Unfortunately, the four loot chests spawned below the bedrock layer and were deleted from existence.
