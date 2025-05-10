Minecraft powder snow guide: How to get, uses, and what it does

Minecraft has loads of cold biomes such as snowy plains, snowy slopes, frozen oceans, spruce jungle, etc. Some of these locations generate a special snow block called powder snow. It is a dangerous yet fascinating block since it can hurt players and most mobs, but it has some interesting uses and mechanics in the game.

Here is everything to know about powder snow block in Minecraft.

Everything to know about powder snow in Minecraft

Generation and obtaining

Powder snow can either be obtained from cold biomes or it can be collected during snowstorms. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Powder snow can be found naturally generating in biomes like Grove or Snowy Slopes in strips. It can be quite difficult to distinguish between regular snow and powder snow blocks. The only difference between the two is the subtle change in blue texture on the blocks. One way to observe powder snow more easily is that these blocks will not have a snow sheet on them.

There is are small chance that powder snow can also generate in the Trial Chamber structure. Apart from this, players can also place a cauldron in a cold biome during snowy weather to fill it with powder snow.

Powder snow can only be collected and kept with the help of a bucket. When a bucket is used on the block or on the cauldron with powder snow, it becomes a powder snow bucket.

What powder snow does in Minecraft?

Players and various entities will take damage after sinking into powder snow. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As mentioned previously, powder snow is a unique block that can be dangerous for players and entities if they are not careful. This is because any entity can sink into the powder snow block if they stand on it. Since it is powdered in texture, it does not hold up well. If there are multiple blocks of powder snow, entities will keep sinking till they stand on a solid block.

After sinking, players and entities will start freezing to death. In a player's case, their FOV will start to reduce, and a special freezing animation will surround their screen. Eventually, their heart bar will turn blue, and they will start taking freezing damage.

Even if players or entities try to jump out of powder snow, they will be unable to because the thick snow will prevent them from getting out. The only way to survive is to quickly break all the powder snow blocks surrounding the players.

Wear leather boots to walk on powder snow, and wear any other leather armor to survive in powder snow. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If players want to prevent sinking in powder snow blocks, they need to wear leather boots to walk. Furthermore, if players do not want to take any damage from sinking into these blocks, they need to wear any other leather armor part.

While mobs living in cold biomes like strays, polar bears, etc., sink but do not take damage, fire-related mobs like striders, magma cubes, and blaze take two and a half hearts of damage every two seconds. Other temperate beings and players take half a heart of damage per two seconds.

Uses

Powder snow can help players survive burns in the Nether and fall damage. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Despite hurting players and entities by freezing them, powder snow can be quite useful if carefully collected in a bucket.

The first major use is to negate fall damage. Similar to water, players also sink at the same speed in powder snow blocks. Hence, when the block was first released, it was tested that it could completely negate any fall damage as well. Players can use a powder snow bucket if they accidentally fall from a high place.

The other unique use of powder snow is in the Nether. It is well-known by now that water simply cannot exist in the hellish realm, simply because it is too hot. Since powder snow is colder than water, it has the ability to remain as a block in the Nether.

There are several instances where players thought of stopping the fire by pouring water and jumping into it. While this process is not possible in the Nether, jumping in a powder snow block does work well. It will instantly extinguish a player's fire and prevent them from taking more damage.

