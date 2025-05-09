This Minecraft mod makes chopping trees hassle-free

The first task that players have in Minecraft is to chop down a tree. At first, they start by punching the tree and breaking their first log block. Later on, players can progress to axes that can break wood a lot faster. Since wood is an essential resource, players almost always need lots of it. Hence, they keep chopping wood from trees. However, chopping trees block by block can be tiring at times.

Thankfully, the community has been making a plethora of mods that change various features and core mechanics of the game. One mod, called Timber, lets players chop down trees with ease. Here is everything to know about the mod and a download guide.

Timber mod for Minecraft: Features and download guide

What is the Timber mod for Minecraft

Timber mod automatically chops the entire tree by just breaking the log block. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When players chop down a tree, they have to break every single wood log block. Of course, they can leave the tree hanging in the air after chopping down a few logs at the bottom, but a hanging tree can look weird to many. Hence, it can be quite time-consuming to chop down taller trees like spruce and jungle.

This is where the Timber mod comes in handy. By just breaking one log block from a tree, players will be able to take down the entire tree with this mod. The remaining wood blocks hanging in the air instantaneously shatter, turn into items, and fall to the ground. Hence, this mod will save players a ton of time when harvesting wood from biomes.

It is worth mentioning that to keep survival real and challenging, the durability of an axe will deteriorate based on the number of wood logs on a tree. If a tree has 10 wood logs, but the player only chopped one to bring it down, the axe's durability will take 10 units of hit instead of one.

How to download and install the Timber mod for Minecraft

Timber mod can be downloaded from the Modrinth website. (Image via Modrinth/o-Peepo)

Here is a guide to download the Timber mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge or Fabric mod loaders for the game version 1.21.5. Head to the Modrinth website and search for the Timber mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge or Fabric 1.21.5 version. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge or Fabric 1.21.5 modded game version. Open the game and enter a new world, and begin chopping down trees to see the mod in action.

