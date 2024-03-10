5 best Minecraft anime builds

As the best-selling game of all time, Minecraft's global reach is unparalleled. This means that it was only a matter of time before some of the game's most talented builders also happened to be fans of anime, a ridiculously popular form of entertainment. However, once players started incorporating anime into Minecraft through both mods and builds, they never really stopped.

Below are five of the best anime-inspired builds for the game, many of which would make for incredible Minecraft survival bases.

5 best anime-inspired Minecraft builds

1) Kami's Lookout

Kami's Lookout is one of the most iconic locations not only in Dragon Ball Z but also in anime as a whole. This makes it an incredible choice to bring into the game, especially since the build would be large enough to function as a feature-filled megabase. The build being so high up makes it even better, as the view is stunning.

And finally, what makes this the best anime build possible in Minecraft is that it's a tribute to the recently deceased anime legend Akira Toriyama, whose death has rocked the globe.

2) UA High

This build concept is based on the high school from the popular shonen manga and anime My Hero Academia. UA's campus is large and honestly quite intimidating from the exterior, making it a great choice for a survival build. Additionally, this build could be paired with many of Minecraft's best mods or mod packs, which add special abilities that make for an interesting multiplayer server.

This interesting combination of themed server potential and base utility makes UA one of the best anime-inspired builds possible.

3) The Thousand Sunny

Monkey D. Luffy's impressive flagship, the Thousand Sunny, is one of the best things an anime fan could recreate in the game. This ship fits well with the game's magical themes and even alongside Minecraft's best fantasy builds.

The Thousand Sunny build would also give players the interesting choice of having a base centered in the sea. This would create interesting challenges, such as new land for expert-level Minecraft farms and base features. However, a creative player might be able to use this to their advantage by making similar One Piece-inspired ships sailing with the Thousand Sunny that carry these builds.

4) Hidden Leaf Village

The Hidden Leaf Village is the instantly recognizable home of Naruto. The varied house colors in the anime mean that builders get to experiment with very fun colors, and the large rock carvings of the faces of the Hokage would make for an amazing terraforming experience.

However, this build is not just great for building experience. It can act as an amazing hub area or shared base for a group playing together on any of Minecraft's best servers. It would also be a fun base to build as a group due to all the interesting design choices involved.

5) Pokemon Center

Despite Pokemon's origins as a game, its continued ranking as the highest-grossing yearly multi-media franchise on earth means it's impossible to ignore the merchandise and anime. As a result, an anime-inspired Pokemon Center build would make for the perfect Minecraft starter base.

This is due to the fact that Pokemon Centers are not particularly large buildings, only consisting of two or three moderately sized floors depending on the region. Additionally, the warmth and safety associated with Pokemon Centers make them a great choice for a base, which acts as a protective safe haven from the terrors of night.

Given the thousands of different anime that have been released over the decades, there is almost infinite potential when it comes to build inspirations. Next time you watch anime, try scanning the backgrounds for interesting building ideas. It might make for a few new ways to engage with the medium, as well.