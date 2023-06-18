5 Best Minecraft armor trims in the 1.20 update

With the 1.20 update release, armor trims have been included as a brand-new feature in Minecraft. They allow players to alter how their armor looks, giving them a distinctive and individual appearance. The update also includes many alternative armor trims, each with a distinctive style. If you're interested in trying a new armor trim but don't know which to try, you're in the right place.

This article lists the top five armor trims that have been included with the Minecraft 1.20 update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft armor trims add to players' style factor

1) Vex armor trims

Vex armor trims are considered one of the best by many players (Image via Mojang)

The Vex armor trim is one of the most distinctive and striking trims introduced in the 1.20 release. It has a Vex-inspired design, a small flying hostile mob summoned as one of the evoker's attacks. It is ideal for those who want to flaunt their devotion to the game's recognizable mob.

The Vex armor trim can be found inside the chests of a Woodland mansion. These mansions can be hard to find, so take advantage of one if you stumble upon it. The Vex armor trim is a great choice to use on a survival server.

2) Silence armor trims

Silence armor trims are one of the most sought-after (Image via Reddit)

If you want a more understated appearance, the Silence armor trim is a chic and tasteful choice. It has a straightforward design and is considered among the best in the game. If you wish to maintain a low profile and blend in with your environment, this trim's flashy appearance does not make it the ideal choice.

You must venture into the dangerous ancient city to obtain the Silence armor trim. The Ancient City, guarded by fearsome Wardens, has numerous treasure boxes, one of which may hold the valuable Minecraft Silence Armor Trim.

3) Ward armor trims

Ward armor trims make you look like the Warden (Image via Mojang)

The Ward armor trim is a great choice if you want something unique. It is made to look like the Warden, so if you enjoy fighting them or love them for any other reason, this could be the ideal Minecraft armor trim.

This armor trim is located in an Ancient City. It is a difficult trim to obtain because conquering a Warden is an accomplishment in itself, and you will also need to go through the process of finding the armor trim in a chest.

4) Sentry armor trims

Sentry armor trims are a stylish choice (Image via Mojang)

If you prefer a more imposing appearance, the Sentry armor trim is a great choice. The trim is ideal for those who want to demonstrate strength and power. It can also be used on a roleplay server to portray you as a medic because of the cross symbol.

Players must battle Pillagers and loot the chests located at the top of a Pillager Outpost to get the Sentry armor trim. This is a must-try Minecraft armor trim when on your survival world journey.

5) Coast armor trims

Coast armor trims look truly fantastic (Image via Mojang)

If you seek a more upscale appearance, the Coast armor trim might just be the right choice for you. The trim is ideal for those who wish to give their armor a refined touch. The gold and the purple combination makes the trim stand out.

You will need to search a shipwreck to obtain the Coast armor trim. Scavenge the chests in the area for a 15% chance of finding it. The Coast armor trim is ideal if you want to show your love for the game's underwater biomes in Minecraft.

