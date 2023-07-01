5 best Minecraft butcher builds

Minecraft players can build almost anything they want in the game. Building is one of the sandbox title's most popular activities, with seasoned veterans creating almost everything, from massive skyscrapers to simple butcher shops and houses. Fans frequently post their new building ideas online for the community to check out.

This article takes a look at five of the best Minecraft butcher builds as of July 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 amazing Minecraft butcher builds that players should check out

1) Villager Butcher House

This build is a simple and practical option for players who want to construct a small-scale butcher shop within their village. It features a compact layout with a counter and tons of room, allowing players to simulate the process of butchering animals. The design incorporates materials like wood and stone to fit in seamlessly with the village aesthetic.

The Villager Butcher House is perfect for those who want to create a realistic and immersive village experience. It provides a dedicated space for the butcher villager and adds a sense of authenticity to the overall village atmosphere.

This build was made by YouTuber TheMythicalSausage and would make for a fantastic design on a survival server.

2) Medieval Butcher House

The Medieval Butcher House combines functionality with a touch of medieval charm. The build has a spacious layout and various storage areas. It allows players to replicate the architectural style of traditional medieval butcher shops. The chimney on the roof gives it a truly amazing look.

The Medieval Butcher House is ideal for players who enjoy building with a medieval theme. It adds an authentic touch to any village, enhancing the roleplay aspect and reminding players of historical butchering practices, great for anyone playing on a roleplay server.

This butcher design was made by YouTuber Mechitect.

3) Medieval Butcher Shop

For a larger and more elaborate butcher build, the Medieval Butcher Shop is an excellent choice. This build features multiple levels and detailed exteriors that mimic the medieval era. With a stand and display area, players can showcase all their butchering products.

The Medieval Butcher Shop is perfect for players who want to create a bustling marketplace within their Minecraft world. It provides a central location for villagers and players to gather, trade, and indulge in the authentic atmosphere of a medieval market.

This tutorial was made by YouTuber Fresh Joy.

4) Modern Butchers Shop

If you're looking for a more contemporary twist on the traditional butcher build, the Modern Butchers Shop is a great option. It features sleek and clean lines with a focus on efficiency. There are even banners in the front of the structure that spell out "butcher."

The Modern Butchers Shop is a fantastic choice for players who want to create a modern and functional butcher build. It adds a touch of realism to any city or urban area in Minecraft, allowing players to embrace the conveniences of a butcher shop.

This build was constructed by YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft.

5) Butcher House + Download

For players who want the convenience of downloading a pre-built butcher house, this Butcher House is a perfect option. This build provides a fully furnished butcher house that players can easily import into their Minecraft worlds. If you are interested in recreating it, you can do so by following this incredible video tutorial made by YouTuber LionCheater.

Butcher House + Download is more suitable for players who prefer instant access to a detailed and ready-to-use butcher build. A download allows players to focus on gameplay and village development instead of spending hours building a butcher house from scratch.

