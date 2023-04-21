5 best Minecraft cafe builds

Minecraft is a great game, but you can't play it all the time. If you find yourself craving some Minecraft in real life, there are plenty of ways to bring the virtual world into your own home, one of them being Minecraft cafe builds. Building is an extremely popular activity within Minecraft, and players build tons of cool and unique structures every day.

We've gathered some awesome designs in this article to enable you to create your own Minecraft-themed café and show off your building skills at the same time.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft cafes are adorable builds

5) Aesthetic Cottagecore Cafe

The Aesthetic Cottagecore Cafe is great for hanging out, meeting friends, and relaxing. The design is based on a cottage and a small house, creating a cozy atmosphere you can enjoy while eating delicious food. The best thing about this build is that it can be located anywhere in Minecraft.

The build is incredibly unique for a cafe build and looks great everywhere, especially when it's all alone sitting in a beautiful clump of trees. This incredible Minecraft build was made by the popular builder and YouTuber Croissant Cat, who is very popular for using an incredibly cute texture pack for most of their builds.

4) Simple Cafe

The Simple Cafe is a small, cozy cafe that feels like it could be right out of your favorite video game or cartoon. It's not too fancy or expensive, but it has all the necessary amenities. It's not too expensive either. You don't have to spend money in Minecraft, unless you're playing a roleplay server, for which this build is amazing.

The main area has plenty of seating and a bar where customers can order their food and drinks. The kitchen is equipped with all the tools you'd expect from an actual kitchen (ovens, sinks) so that you can prepare your dishes without having to leave your seat! There's an outdoor patio as well, where guests can enjoy their meals in peace or take advantage of the beautiful view.

3) Coffe House Cafe

This build includes all the things that make cafes so great: coffee, food, books, and newspapers. You can even add some board games if you want!

Make sure you have enough space for all these things. You don't want people bumping into each other while they try to enjoy their lattes or muffins. Use plants as decor; they'll make your creation feel more like home than just another blocky building made out of stone bricks (or whatever else you're using). This incredible tutorial was made by the YouTuber Snishinka.

2) Small Cafe In The Forest

The Small Cafe In The Forest is a little gem of a build. It's meant to be located in a forest, and it's got everything you need for your next Minecraft date or to hang out with friends. The build was made by the popular YouTuber ManDooMiN.

The cafe has enough room for a barista who can make you coffee, tea, or whatever you want to drink. There's also plenty of seating available for customers - it's small but cozy. The build is incredibly unique and not something you see every day in the game, and it is a great choice for a survival server with friends.

1) Corner Store Cafe

This is a small cafe with a few tables, a counter for serving customers, and a place for the owner to sit and drink coffee. It also has space for customers to sit and drink their own coffee outside. A place where people can purchase food and drinks from will also be available at Corner Store Cafe.

This build was made by YouTuber general ross, who did an incredibly good job at constructing it. However, it will take a lot of time to build due to being the biggest structure on this list. It has many other rooms above and to the side, so you can turn the above area into apartments or whatever you like.

