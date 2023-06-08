5 best Minecraft circus builds

Minecraft is an incredible title that has been around for over 10 years now, and it's still one of the biggest video games today. Players love it because this offering lets them build anything they want. This aspect of the game is extremely popular, and circuses are one of the most loved designs to create. However, coming up with an idea for such a build on your own can be quite difficult.

Fortunately, the internet and some veteran Minecraft creators can help you in this regard. This article will go over the five best circus builds presented by YouTubers that you can try and replicate.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

These circus builds are fun to replicate in Minecraft

1) Circus Wagon House

This Circus Wagon House is a unique and charming build that truly captures the spirit of a traveling circus. The primary features of this build are its colorful wagon that doubles as a house, complete with a bed, kitchen, and storage. The wheels on this creation also stand out a great deal due to their size and unique design.

This build is perfect for players who want to create a small circus in their Minecraft world. Its modest tent and stage let users conduct their own performances, and the wagon house should be a wonderful addition to any Minecraft town or village. This build was made by YouTuber BrokenPixelSK.

2) Medieval Circus

This is an extremely small medieval circus build, but it makes up for that downside with its majestic look. This design also features a tiny flag on top of it and leads going down the side to make it look like a real circus tent.

This would make for an incredible build in a much larger circus. But if you're looking for something that looks good and is also simple to create, this is a fine option. This circus was designed by the YouTuber jlnGaming.

3) Small Circus Tent

This is a classic build with a small red-and-white circus tent. The structure has just enough room for a small seating area and a modest stage for each act. This is a great option for those who are new to the world of Minecraft building.

Players can host their own talent shows and circus acts with friends or family using this easy build. The video above was created by YouTuber and builder TSMC - Minecraft.

4) Blue Circus Tent

This build is a unique one because instead of the normal red-and-white look, it goes for an extremely unique blue and white. The inside has a good amount of room that could be turned into a stage and seating area or even a livable house for anyone playing on a Survival server.

The YouTube tutorial above was made by the creator NashCrafter. For those who wish to build a contemporary circus in their Minecraft world, this option is ideal. Its big tent and stage allow players to conduct their own performances. Moreover, its blue-and-white color scheme puts a modern spin on traditional circus hues.

5) Circus in City

This magnificent circus tent build is a perfect design for a city. The structure has a distinctive appearance because of its grand size. The tent includes tons of different areas for each performance and would work amazingly for anyone looking to make a circus on a Roleplay server.

This tent is much bigger than the Small Circus Tent. If you're a fan of the traditional red-and-white circus, this is a fantastic build for you. The tutorial above was made by popular YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft.

