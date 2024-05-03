Best Minecraft copper mods

Minecraft introduced copper as a resource in the Caves & Cliffs update, and while it's getting some new utility in the Tricky Trials update, players still wish the metal was more useful in general. Fortunately, while Mojang continues to develop copper on its own terms, countless in-game mods created by the community are capable of making it much more useful in different ways.

From introducing new items/blocks/gear created from copper to reintroducing copper-themed mobs from Minecraft's past, there are countless copper-based mods to explore. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the best copper mods to check out and improve the resource for the foreseeable future.

Five of the best copper-themed Minecraft mods worth checking out

1) Simple Copper Pipes

This Minecraft mod introduces a new way to use copper for material transport (Image via AViewFromTheTop/CurseForge)

If hoppers aren't quite getting the job done, this Minecraft mod might offer an improved alternative that heavily uses copper. Simple Copper Pipes is a mod that introduces exactly what its title says: pipes capable of transmitting various resources from one location to another. This can be incredibly useful to move items and blocks between storage containers without using hopper chains.

Additionally, copper pipes can be used to move fluids like water and lava, and the former can even be used to water crops via pipes instead of using traditional crop-watering methods.

2) Copper Technologies

A copper TV station in the Copper Technologies mod for Minecraft (Image via J0R0N4514/CurseForge)

A particularly intriguing Minecraft technology mod is Copper Technologies, which introduces modular technology that can primarily be constructed with copper. Players can create the likes of televisions, radios, smartphones, resource extraction machines, and even satellites. Additionally, Copper Technologies introduces more traditional copper gear like tools and armor.

Copper Technologies' modularity allows players to experiment by combining different technological blocks, creating new and innovative devices of their own design.

3) Everything is Copper

Everything is Copper introduces a plethora of copper content (Image via LobsterJonn/CurseForge)

For a sizable collection of new copper content in Minecraft, Everything is Copper is certainly one solution via modding. It introduces content including copper armor, weapons, armor, and tools that can be oxidized. The mod also introduces copper blocks including lanterns, rails, pressure plates, chains, doors, hoppers, anvils, trapdoors, ladders, and bars. It even adds copper variants of the iron golem.

While copper doors and trapdoors are being integrated into the Tricky Trials update, this mod can be a great way to supplement it by broadening the applications of copper in various ways.

4) Copper Golem Mod

The Copper Golem Mod reintroduces one of Minecraft Live 2021's Mob Vote contestants (Image via Sollace/Modrinth)

Many were disappointed during Minecraft Live 2021 when the Mob Vote contestant copper golem was beaten by the allay. Fortunately, this mod brings the copper golem into the game, fulfilling the wish that many players had during the 2021 Mob Vote. These little mobs are constructed by placing a copper block, a lightning rod atop it, and a newly introduced copper button on the front.

Copper golems in this mod will roam the game world and press buttons they find. Players can give copper golems items, which they will use in the appropriate context to assist in tasks, though they do eventually chase after cats out of curiosity. Copper golems will eventually turn into statues in this mod, but they do have plenty of utility.

5) Copper Hopper

The Copper Hopper mod allows players to filter and sort items (Image via Pcal43/Modrinth)

If players want to sort items but don't want to build an item sorter, the Copper Hopper mod might be for them. By combining copper ingots, a hopper, and a redstone repeater, they can make a copper hopper. It contains item filter slots that will selectively filter certain resources while ignoring other items/blocks.

In addition to being able to craft copper hoppers, players can also place them in minecarts for additional filtering purposes.