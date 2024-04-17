Best Minecraft Distant Horizons settings

The release of the early beta versions of the Distant Horizons mod generated a lot of excitement among Minecraft players by promising potentially unimaginable render distance support. Currently, even with the help of popular visual mods, the game can only render up to 64 chunks at best, and even then, it often comes at the cost of performance.

However, with Distant Horizons, a render distance of 128 chunks is just the beginning of what Mojang's sandbox title becomes capable of.

In this article, we take a look at the best Distant Horizons Minecraft mod settings for a smooth gaming experience.

Minecraft Distance Horizons mod guide: Exploring the best mod settings for unmatched performance

Distant Horizons mod's in-game settings screen (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft Distant Horizons mod includes a variety of custom settings that may be overwhelming for those who aren't tech-savvy. It is important to use optimized settings with it to ensure that the system can deliver playable framerates alongside a much bigger render distance.

The Distant Horizons mod settings can be located by navigating to the options menu and clicking on the square option right next to the FOV slider. Once in the mod settings, configure everything as mentioned below:

Enable Rendering : True

: True LOD Render Distance Radius : 64 or 128. Lower-end systems may perform better with a value of 64. Higher-end systems should go for 128 to get better visuals. Anything more than 256 is basically unperceivable in the game, creating useless load on the system.

: 64 or 128. Lower-end systems may perform better with a value of 64. Higher-end systems should go for 128 to get better visuals. Anything more than 256 is basically unperceivable in the game, creating useless load on the system. Quality preset : Low or Medium, depending on the system's capabilities. Lower-end systems should opt for the "Low" preset for smoother performance, while higher-end systems can go for "Medium" for improved visuals.

: Low or Medium, depending on the system's capabilities. Lower-end systems should opt for the "Low" preset for smoother performance, while higher-end systems can go for "Medium" for improved visuals. CPU Load : Low impact or Balanced based on system specifications. Anything higher is not recommended.

: Low impact or Balanced based on system specifications. Anything higher is not recommended. Enable Distant Generation : True

: True Show the Options Button: True

You can experiment with the render distance values and CPU load options to find the optimal settings for your specific system and maximize the benefits of this render distance Minecraft mod.

While there are other advanced settings options available with Distant Horizons, it's generally recommended to leave them at default for optimal performance.

Shaders with Distant Horizons mod

Extended viewing distance with shaders (Image via Mojang)

Installing shaders is an easy way to elevate Minecraft's visuals to the next level. While the game's visuals are already beloved by the audience, pairing shaders with the Distant Horizons mod is a must-try for those looking to further enhance them.

The easiest way to get both mods working together is to create a new installation of Fabric using the Iris Shaders installer. Here are the steps to do so:

Step 1: Download the universal Iris installer from their official website.

Step 2: Open the downloaded .jar file using Java.

Step 3: Enable the "Use Distant Horizons beta version" checkbox and select the desired game version.

Step 4: Click on the install button.

A new Minecraft installation will appear in the official launcher with the name "iris-fabric-loader-". Launch this new installation to enjoy the Distant Horizons mod with shader support.

