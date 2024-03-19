How to get Minecraft Distant Horizons 1.20.4

Minecraft is a well-known sandbox game that boasts vast, endless lands in three different dimensions. The lands are diverse, featuring various biomes with unique terrain generation, flora, and fauna, as well as block compositions.

Although the game's world is fairly large, players can only see so far due to the vanilla game supporting a maximum of 32 chunks render distance. These are essentially 3D segments of the world, encompassing both land and atmosphere and being able to see only 32 at best does not do justice to the beautiful and diverse world the game offers.

Fortunately, the modding community, as always, has come up with a solution to this issue in the form of the Distant Horizons mod.

In this article, we delve into the installation process of the Distant Horizons mod for Minecraft and discuss some optimal settings.

Minecraft Distant Horizons mod guide: how to install and more

128 chunks render distance (Image via Mojang)

The Distant Horizons mod for Minecraft 1.20.4 introduces an impressive feature that surpasses what other mods can achieve: an exceptionally high render distance without sacrificing too much performance.

In contrast to visual mods like Optifine, which does not provide a render distance beyond 64 chunks, causing significant lag and frame drops, Distant Horizons overcomes this limitation effectively.

Here's a simple guide on how to install the Distant Horizons mod for Minecraft 1.20.4:

Step 1: Download the Iris shaders' universal jar from the official website of Iris shaders.

Step 2: Open the downloaded file using Java(TM) Platform SE binary.

Step 3: Once the installer UI appears, select the version of the game and ensure to check the box for the Distant Horizons mod.

Step 4: Click the Install button to proceed with the installation process.

Step 5: After installation is complete, navigate to the Minecraft launcher and choose Fabric Loader 1.20.4. Then, launch the game.

Following these straightforward steps will install the Fabric edition of the Distant Horizons Minecraft mod on the user's system. While the mod is also available for Forge mod loader, installing it for Fabric is much simpler, as the Iris installer conveniently packages all the required mods to run Distant Horizons.

Optimized settings for Distant Horizons mod

Distant Horizons settings (Image via Mojang)

After the Distant Horizons mod is installed, users can access its settings by navigating to the options menu. They should look for a new setting located next to the FOV slider. Within this setting menu, they'll find various options that can be adjusted to optimize their gaming experience:

Enable Rendering : True

: True LOD Render Distance Radius : 64 or 128. Lower-end systems may perform better with a value of 64, while higher-end systems can handle 128 for better visuals

: 64 or 128. Lower-end systems may perform better with a value of 64, while higher-end systems can handle 128 for better visuals Quality preset : Low or Medium, depending on the system's capabilities. Lower-end systems should opt for the "Low" preset for smoother performance, while higher-end systems can go for "Medium" for improved visuals

: Low or Medium, depending on the system's capabilities. Lower-end systems should opt for the "Low" preset for smoother performance, while higher-end systems can go for "Medium" for improved visuals CPU Load : Low impact or Balanced based on system specifications

: Low impact or Balanced based on system specifications Enable Distant Generation : True

: True Show the Options Button: True

Based on the system's capabilities, users may need to adjust the LOD radius and quality preset to find the optimal settings for their gaming experience. In the case of a high-end system, users might be able to increase the quality preset and CPU load. However, for most users, the above settings should provide the best balance between performance and visuals.