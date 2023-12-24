How to download Minecraft OptiFine 1.20.4

OptiFine has finally been released for the latest Minecraft 1.20.4 version. The popular performance mod is one of the best ways to squeeze out performance and overall smoothness in the block game. Despite having one of the most basic graphics in a game, you can still encounter lag spikes and FPS dips in Minecraft. OptiFine can greatly help improve the performance of version 1.20.4.

Here is a short guide to installing OptiFine for Minecraft 1.20.4.

Steps to install OptiFine for Minecraft 1.20.4

1) Search for OptiFine and download latest preview version

OptiFine website is the official place to download the performance mod for Minecraft 1.20.4 (Image via Mojang)

First, you need to search for the official OptiFine website. This is where all the stable and preview versions of the mod can be found. It is worth mentioning that the mod for the 1.20.4 version has not been officially released as a stable version. However, a preview mod was recently released for anyone to download. This mod version could have bugs and glitches, but it will run on the game's latest version.

Another point to note is that this preview version of the mod will not be compatible with the Forge modding API. Once the 1.20.4 section is visible, select the 'download' or 'mirror' button to obtain the mod. Since OptiFine is completely free of charge, there is a chance that the website will show an ad before users can download anything.

2) Install the mod and run the game

OptiFine mod can be easily installed for Minecraft 1.20.4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once downloaded, you can install the OptiFine preview for 1.20.4. This will be a fairly straightforward process since the software will automatically detect the game's directory. You can simply press install and let the software do its job.

Make sure to either keep the launcher closed or restart the launcher after the installation is done. This allows it to detect the new OptiFine game version. In the launcher, head to the Java Edition and search for the latest modded version from the drop-down list beside the play button.

After selecting the modded game, you can hit play and let the launcher download all the necessary files required to run everything. The game will open, and you can check the OptiFine mod version on the bottom left corner of the main menu screen.

You can enter any world and test all the new settings the performance mod offers under video settings. They will also instantly notice that the game runs relatively smoothly and loads quickly.

Even though it is a preview version, this modded version will also support shaders, which can drastically improve how the world looks.