10 best Minecraft Factions servers in 2025

The Minecraft community continues to thrive in 2025, with Factions servers offering players intense PvP experiences, strategic base building, and dynamic economies. If you've ever played the game Rust on Steam, Minecraft Factions is pretty much the equivalent. The Factions game mode requires players to be online for hours upon hours to ensure the safety of their faction. It's truly a worthy game mode for people who love to grind.

Below is a curated list of the top 10 Minecraft Factions servers, each accompanied by its IP address and a brief overview.

Minecraft Factions servers that are enjoyable in 2025

1) Maven MC

IP address: mavenmc.com

Maven MC is a very good server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Maven MC is a very popular Factions server that has risen to the tippy top of the space. If you've been searching for a server that has all of the best custom enchants, an active community, cannon plugins, and so much more, you've come to the right place. This server is worth checking out whether you're a new Minecraft player or someone who has just returned to the game.

You will be sure to face a challenge if you decide to join Maven MC today — it's truly on top of its game. The server has a dedicated staff team that is consistent in their efforts to make it a better place whether that be through banning hackers or by listening to community recommendations and adding them to the game.

2) Minecadia

IP address: play.minecadia.com

Minecadia is a very popular server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Established in 2021, Minecadia has rapidly become a prominent server in the Minecraft community. It is renowned for its unique experiences and continuous expansion, particularly in its Factions realm, which has set new records for player engagement. With a player capacity reaching up to 5,000, Minecadia ensures a vibrant and active community for all participants.

Although Minecadia is quite a new server, created only in 2021, it is one of the biggest Factions servers around, with thousands of unique players joining every single day. It is also a very good Minecraft Skyblock server.

3) Mythcraft Network

IP address: play.mythcraftpvp.com

Mythcraft Network stands out with its diverse range of game modes, including Skyblock, Prison, and many others, alongside its competitive Factions offering. It is designed to cater to both casual players and hardcore PvP enthusiasts.

The server constantly listens to player feedback to improve the user experience. If you've never heard of Mythcraft Network, it is one of the oldest servers in the Minecraft factions space and has been on the top for many years, and likely more to come.

4) EarthMC

IP address: earthmc.net

EarthMC is a truly unique faction server (Image via Mojang Studios)

EarthMC is a Minecraft RPG serve that offers a unique twist on the traditional Factions gameplay by presenting a geopolitical sandbox on a 1:1000 scale map of Earth. Players can create towns, form nations, and engage in diplomacy, trade, and warfare, mirroring real-world geopolitical dynamics. This server provides a rich role-playing experience, allowing players to rewrite history and shape the world as they see fit.

The player-driven economy and intricate political landscape make EarthMC a standout choice for those interested in a more strategic and immersive Factions experience.

5) Netherite

IP address: mcsl.netherite.gg

Netherite is a quite new server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Netherite is a prominent Minecraft server offering a variety of game modes, including Factions, Skyblock, Prison, Towny, and Lifesteal. It is known for always being online and rarely having any downtime, making it an amazing experience for Factions lovers who are looking to spend countless hours on the game.

The Factions mode on Netherite is a beautifully made game, with a staff team that is invested in what the community wants. They regularly host events and giveaways to keep the server lively, ensuring you never feel bored.

6) Complex Gaming

IP address: hub.mc-complex.com

Complex Gaming is a fantastic network (Image via Mojang Studios)

Complex Gaming is a well-established server network offering multiple game modes, most notably its Pixelmon game mode. The server, however, also has an incredibly popular Factions game mode with many of the most popular Factions YouTubers playing it, such as Rawbie, Heroic, and many others. You could join the server today and have a chance to get into their faction.

Players on Complex Gaming's Factions server can expect a challenging experience. The server is committed to giving an amazing experience to every player who joins.

7) LemonCloud

IP address: play.lemoncloud.org

LemonCloud is a server that has been active for many years (Image via Mojang Studios)

LemonCloud is a vibrant Minecraft server network featuring various game modes, with Factions being a standout option. This server is owned by the same person who owns Desteria, a popular Factions server, adding to its credibility.

This Factions server mostly focuses on an overpowered experience. Hence, you'll find something to enjoy at LemonCloud, whether you like the calm of creating your base and playing with friends or the excitement of fierce PvP combat.

8) Advancius Network

IP address: mc.advancius.net

Advancius Network is a wonderful server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Advancius Network is dedicated to providing a non-pay-to-win experience. The server emphasizes community engagement, hosting events every weekend and maintaining an active Discord community. The Factions gameplay on Advancius Network focuses on grinding for resources and fighting other factions.

This server is constantly working to be the best, constantly adding new features and game modes to advance its network. You can play almost any Minecraft game mode on Advancius Network, making it incredible for players who like to commit and stick with one server instead of hopping around.

9) I-Factions

IP address: i-factions.com

I-Factions is a dedicated Factions server the Minecraft community has been playing for several years. Its economy system and land-claiming mechanics add an extra layer of depth, making it fun to raid people with TNT cannons.

Whether you're a solo player or part of a large faction, I-Factions offers a dynamic and immersive environment for all levels of experience. If you're moving from another server or just playing a factions server for the first time, this server does an incredible job introducing you to the genre.

10) FatalMC

IP address: play.fatalmc.org

FatalMC is a brilliant server (Image via Mojang Studios)

FatalMC is another powerhouse in the Minecraft Factions scene, also incredibly popular in the Lifesteal scene. With a dedicated development team constantly pushing out updates, FatalMC provides an ever-evolving experience that keeps players engaged.

The economy is player-driven, encouraging resource management and trade between factions via an auction house, or /trade. The server also hosts regular events, including faction wars, tournaments, and seasonal resets to keep the server lively and engaging.

