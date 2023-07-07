3 best Minecraft Factory servers

Minecraft is not just a game about building and exploring; it also offers a wide range of gameplay options for those who love industrialization and automation. Factory servers in the sandbox title provide players with the opportunity to create massive automated systems, producing various resources and items at a large scale. This is done using mods that aren't hard at all to install.

Listed below are the three best Minecraft factory servers that will take your industrialization dreams to the next level.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft factory servers offer countless hours of pure entertainment

1) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is among the best factory servers (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a fantastic factory server that emphasizes both creativity and automation. With its well-designed spawn area and a plethora of custom-built factories, it offers an immersive experience that truly makes you feel like an industrial magnate.

The server provides a balanced economy system, allowing players to earn money from their production lines and trade resources with others. This encourages them to constantly experiment and optimize their factories to maximize profits.

MoxMC has a ton of different mods, including Thermal Dynamics, Ender IO, Mekanism, Industrial Craft 2, Tinker's Construct, and much more. Players can make insane things they could've never imagined being possible in Minecraft.

One of the unique aspects of this server is the inclusion of factory challenges and competitions. The server hosts regular events where players can showcase their factory designs and compete for rewards, both in creative and survival mode. These challenges test players' creativity, efficiency, and problem-solving skills, adding an extra layer of excitement and competitive spirit to the server.

If players are looking for a factory server that combines automation with friendly competition, MoxMC is the perfect choice.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) SiriusMC

IP address: play.siriusmc.net

SiriusMC is an incredibly fun server (Image via Technic Forums)

SiriusMC is a popular factory server known for its extensive range of features and dedicated community of players.

With a wide array of plugins and mods specifically designed for a factory-style gameplay experience, SiriusMC offers an immersive and challenging industrialization experience. The server hosts tons of different mods, not just factory-related, such as Tekkit Legends and The 1.12.2 Pack.

One of the standout features of SiriusMC is its emphasis on automation and efficiency. The server offers a variety of automation plugins, allowing players to create complex production lines and machine networks. This enables them to produce items and resources at an unprecedented scale and pace.

Whether players are seasoned factory builders or just starting out, SiriusMC provides a welcoming and engaging environment for everyone. The server has an incredible staff, and players never have to worry about others ruining their experience.

Average player count: 30 - 100

3) CraftersLand

IP address: skyfactory.craftersland.net

CraftersLand is a well-established Minecraft server. It has a dedicated sky factory mini-server that has been running for many years.

CraftersLand offers a reliable and lag-free experience, ensuring smooth gameplay even in complex factory setups. The server provides a vast range of plugins and mods, allowing players to customize their factories and production lines to their heart's content. It also encourages teamwork and collaboration, promoting a sense of community among its players.

One notable feature of CraftersLand is its variety of quests and challenges, which provide players with specific goals and objectives, encouraging them to think creatively and efficiently. Completing them not only rewards valuable in-game items but also provides a sense of accomplishment.

With its stable environment and engaging quests, CraftersLand is an excellent choice for players looking to dive into the thrilling world of Minecraft factories.

Average player count: 50 - 200

