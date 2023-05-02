5 best Minecraft factory builds

If you've ever played Minecraft, then you know that the game is so much more than just blocks. It's a creative sandbox where you get to build anything you can think of. From spaceships to skyscrapers, players have crafted incredible structures in the game. If you love building in Minecraft but want something a bit easier, there are plenty of factory builds that can inspire you.

This article lists five interesting factory build ideas that you can consider trying out.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The top 5 Factory builds in Minecraft

5) Huge Factory

This is a massive factory that looks like it could be used for something incredible. The building has tons of open space, with multiple entrances and exits, as well as many ways to get to the higher levels.

This factory makes great use of tons of resources, making it an incredibly hard build for those playing survival and much easier to create on a creative server. The popular Minecraft YouTuber wattles is the creator of this build. Any experienced builder will love attempting this creation as it may prove to be fairly difficult.

4) Modern Factory

This is a great build for anyone who wants to make a factory in Minecraft. The Modern Factory has a lot of different rooms and areas, including an office, warehouse, and testing lab. It's also aesthetically pleasing, so you can look at it for hours on end without getting bored or annoyed. The factory looks like it produces the best technology, making it incredible for those who want a build on a Minecraft roleplay server.

The building itself is huge and makes use of orange and blue hues throughout, resulting in a very unique look. This video tutorial was made by the YouTuber MrBlockHead.

3) Brick Factory

The Brick Factory is a large-scale build that takes quite a while to complete. It includes a large factory brick building with a ton of room inside. The factory looks like it could be part of the industrial revolution in America at the turn of the 20th century. It's built out of bricks and has some impressive details, from intricate windows to well-made chimneys. This build was made by the YouTuber Skorpios5.

The factory can even be used as a home in your Minecraft world if that is something that interests you. You can even use this as a starting point for a mine, with tons of room to store your resources at the top.

2) Aesthetic Factory

This Aesthetic Factory is pretty much as good as it sounds. It's a beautiful structure that looks like it came straight out of some kind of fantasy world. The design is simple but elegant, with lots of curves and arches that make the building look airy and open.

This build requires a significant amount of effort, but the end result is definitely worth it. The tutorial build made by the YouTuber yomikester238 is so easy to follow. As long as you're playing in creative mode, it shouldn't take any time at all.

1) Victorian Factory

This is one of the most complex factory builds on the list, and it's also one of the most impressive. The Victorian Factory has a lot going on, with all of its rooms, windows, and doors. This factory build may not be as grand in scale as some of the other impressive builds out there, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in attention to detail. The build was made by the Minecraft YouTuber Axianerve.

In Victorian times, factories were built in towns that have since grown into contemporary cities. The adoption of steam-powered equipment also facilitated the growth of factories. People moved from the countryside to these towns as a result of the construction of several factories in the expectation of finding employment there.

