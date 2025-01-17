4 best Minecraft GUI texture packs

Like most games, Minecraft has a unique GUI that lets players interact with the resources they collect during their journey. Since the game has several functional blocks with various purposes, each of them has a unique GUI layout. Over the years, Mojang has refined the game's vanilla GUI but has not brought drastic changes. This is where the modding community comes into play.

Over 15 years, Minecraft's community has created loads of resources or texture packs that change how the GUI looks. Here is a list of four great GUI resource packs for the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. The texture packs linked below should be downloaded only at the reader's discretion.

List of 4 great GUI texture packs for Minecraft

1) Mandala's GUI - Dark Mode

Mandala's GUI completely changes the GUI's color and subtle textures (Image via CurseForge)

Mandala's GUI is one of the most famous texture packs available for Minecraft. It has over 18 million downloads on the CurseForge website alone.

The GUI texture pack mainly darkens the overall GUI color, making it look dark grayish with a very subtle blue tint. Additionally, the player's preview in the inventory GUI has a unique golden frame with a glass effect, depicting that it is in some kind of glass box. The crafting recipe's end product slot also has a golden frame around it.

Overall, the subtle texture changes and the overall darker look make the GUI popular in the community.

2) Unique Dark

Unique Dark adds a more detailed texture to function blocks (Image via CurseForge)

Unique Dark is another great dark mode GUI resource pack that adds unique textures, especially to several function blocks like crafting table, furnace, anvil, etc. Firstly, the resource pack makes the entire GUI a lot darker. The GUI's color is changed to an extremely dark shade of gray, which almost looks like black.

Next, the top half of any function block, where the items are placed and processed, has completely different textures based on the block's exterior texture and function. For example, the crafting table will look exactly how it looks as a block, and will also have a saw textured beside it.

Unique Dark is also a famous resource pack, with over 1 million downloads on the CurseForge website.

3) Fancy: GUI Overhaul

Fancy: GUI Overhaul changes almost all kinds of textures that are visible in the GUI (Image via CurseForge)

If players are looking to change the GUI of blocks and menus, they can check out Fancy: GUI Overhaul. It is a popular resource pack with over 3 million downloads on the CurseForge website. It changes the GUI of each block as well as the HUD textures. Players will experience new heart and hunger bar textures, armor bar textures, and even the ping antenna textures.

Like the previous GUI resource pack, this one adds new textures on functional blocks based on their outer appearance. For example, an enchanting table will have textures from obsidian blocks and a red cloth that is visible on the block itself.

The Fancy: GUI Overhaul can look great with a custom texture pack for the world as well, making Minecraft a completely different game than before.

4) Transparent GUI and HUD

Transparent GUI is a unique texture pack that completely makes all GUI transparent (Image via CurseForge)

If players are not a fan of the light gray and opaque GUI in the vanilla base game and want a minimalistic look, they can check out the Transparent GUI and HUD resource pack.

As the name suggests, it completely removes any opacity from all GUI and HUD features. The hotbar will not show any empty slot and the entire light gray opaque areas in every single GUI will just vanish, leaving only the slot borders.

It is worth mentioning that this GUI design might not be everyone's cup of tea, but it is a unique experience that some might like after using it. The pack has over 400,000 downloads on the CurseForge website.

