5 best Minecraft gym builds

For many, the world of Minecraft is a place where they can let their imaginations run wild. The game has inspired everything from large-scale projects to elaborate mods, but it's also been used to make some pretty cool fitness gyms. Players show off their spectacular builds all over the internet every day. With the number of mods available and the thought processes of millions of players, there is no limit on what can be created in the sandbox title.

This article will show off five of the best Minecraft gym builds, and it will allow you to bring your love of the gym into the wonderful game!

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft gym builds: 5 spectacular ideas to try out

1) Simple gym

If you're a beginner and want to get started with building your own Minecraft gym, then this is the one for you. It's simple, easy-to-build and can be done in survival mode or creative mode.

To build it, be sure to find an area with plenty of light (this will make it easier for other players to see what they're doing). Build some walls out of whatever you choose or whatever is available to create an enclosed space that's big enough. This specific tutorial is made specifically out of clay and glass.

Inside this area, you'll want to make sure it has enough room for multiple people and tons of equipment. A gym build such as this would make for a fantastic addition to a roleplay server.

2) Small modern gym

This modern gym is great for those who want to create build something on a surival server or even a small gym for the look. The design has a lot of equipment and it looks very modern, so it would be a fantastic structure for those looking to make a massive city build.

The YouTube tutorial above was made by the extremely popular creator TSMC - Minecraft. They did a very good job at making this build look as good as possible and the blue and white blocks used in the build do great to contrast each other.

3) Boxing gym

This gym is great for boxing, martial arts, and MMA. It will have different areas so it can also be used for cardio, strength training, and flexibility training. The boxing ring is a good size so you won't feel cramped while working out in it. The gym will even have a punching bag.

The build contains a treadmill that is large enough so you don't have to worry about running into anything while running or walking on it at your desired speed or incline level. It also has tons of other machines and weights inside. This is another build made by the YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft.

4) Home gym

This is a space that you can use to exercise at home. It's usually a room or part of a room dedicated to your workout needs, with equipment that allows you to get fit without leaving the house.

A home gym can be as simple as an exercise mat and some dumbbells, or it could be something more elaborate like an entire room with machines for every muscle group in your body (this incredible build). This amazing video tutorial was made by the YouTuber MCram.

The benefits of having your own personal space where no one else has access include: privacy; convenience; control over what equipment goes into the space; being able to listen to music while exercising; not having someone talk behind your back while working out at their local gym (or even worse - having them try talking during!).

The disadvantages include: cost; need for maintenance/cleaning; time spent maintaining equipment over time. But fortunately none of that matters in Minecraft, so this would be an amazing build for any home!

5) Aesthetic gym

Not only does this build have a great appearance, but it also has everything you would deem necessary for a gym. It is a mighty one, being two stories tall. There is everything you need to get your workout in, including yoga mats, a weightbench and a treadmill. There's also plenty of space for you to hang out with friends while they work out.

This build was made by the YouTuber HALNY who is extremely well known in the community for having some of the best Minecraft builds. The gym has a ton of open space and can be viewed from the outside due to the whole front wall being floor to ground windows. Truly a fantastic build for all!

