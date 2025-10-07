5 best Minecraft Halloween build ideas (2025)

Minecraft builds often require thinking outside the box and coming up with something truly creative. One of the best ways to get better at it is by creating structures around a theme. Since Halloween is on the way, what could be better than some spooky structures to make the blocky world a little scarier?

This article presents five ideas you can try for a Halloween build in Minecraft. It is recommended to go with Creative mode to make building easier. However, all the ideas on this list are Survival mode-friendly as well.

5 Minecraft Halloween build ideas for 2025

1) Jack-o’-lantern house

What can be more iconic for Halloween than the jack-o’-lantern? You can make one by using shears on a regular pumpkin in-game, but this is about a massive jack-o’-lantern build that can serve as a base. Terracotta, melon, and leaf blocks are the main items you need to make the exterior of the build.

For extra flair, layer vines and copper trim to imply age, and add a pumpkin patch with hay bales and scarecrows leading to the entrance to ground the build in the landscape. Another great tip is to use netherrack behind the eyes and light it up to keep the fire going.

2) Spooky resin house in the pale garden

A resin house can be made in the pale garden biome in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Loose-Screws/Mojang Studios)

The pale garden biome was added to Minecraft around Halloween 2024, and the developers created it to add some spookiness to the blocky world. If an eerie vibe is the goal, this is the perfect build.

The desaturated look of the pale oak trees contrasts perfectly with the orange resin bricks. You can use this set of blocks to create a small hut or a large castle for the perfect spooky house. If using Creative mode, add skeletons and zombies around the house to make the atmosphere even scarier.

3) Swamp house with phantoms

Halloween and witches go hand in hand, and a scary witch’s house can be created in the swamp biome. You can add multiple phantoms around the build to make it more dynamic and immersive. With the addition of the bogged skeleton, the swamps have become even more interesting.

A great way to enhance the witch’s house build is by making the area creepier. Add statues, warning signs, and even coffins around the swamp to make it the perfect residence during the Halloween season.

4) Haunted ship with soul lanterns

The haunted ship build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Shells124/Mojang Studios)

Why use land when something spooky can be made in the middle of the ocean? Build a large wooden ship in a dilapidated condition, add some treasure and cobwebs to show age, and light up the entire area using soul lanterns to give it a supernatural appearance.

It is also possible to find worlds where fully intact wrecked ships spawn. Recently, a player shared a seed where something similar was found close to the shore. This will make the building process easier if going for a Survival build.

5) Spooky manor

Instead of making something supernatural or wacky, tone things down and make something that works not only during the spooky season but throughout the year. The perfect candidate is a spooky manor inspired by shows and movies. Commands can also be used to add fog around the area and make things more immersive.

Clear out a large space in a forest, but ensure the manor area is surrounded by trees to keep it scary. Build the spooky house and add other structures such as a Nether portal, some ghosts (using white banners), jack-o’-lanterns, and phantoms. Add the creaking mob in the jungle to make things more dangerous.

