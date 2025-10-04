This Minecraft seed features a perfectly intact ship instead of the usual shipwreck

  • home icon
By Pranay Mishra
Published Oct 04, 2025 05:58 GMT
A Minecraft player found an intact ship in the game
A Minecraft player found an intact ship in the game (Image via Reddit/luketheblaze/Mojang Studios)

The blocky world of Minecraft has many interesting structures and areas worth exploring. What makes things even more fun is coming across bugs and errors in world generation. Players have found desert temples in the middle of the ocean or extremely tall pillager outposts.

A Minecraft player, u/luketheblaze, shared a post on the game’s subreddit showing a fully intact ship on the water. For those who do not know, shipwrecks are normally found underwater and are filled with interesting loot. However, this ship was completely intact and placed next to a beach. In a comment, the original poster shared the world details:

  • Seed: 7381160486855914768
  • Coordinates: 1184, 2080
  • Version: Bedrock
also-read-trending Trending

u/elenaran said that finds like these make them want to try the Bedrock Edition, as due to the coding of the Java counterpart, it is impossible to come across such structures. The Bedrock Edition is the buggy version, but thankfully, most of these bugs are simple and do not break the game.

u/Abides1948 said that Mojang Studios should work on adding large ships that can be found commonly in the next update. In fact, a major ocean update is overdue, and the developers should add more interesting features, items, and even mobs to the ocean. The Mounts of Mayhem update has confirmed a new ocean mob called the nautilus, and it could be the start of something great.

Redditors talk about the wrecked ship find in the game (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the wrecked ship find in the game (Image via Reddit)

u/BabipyBoopity pointed out that it would not be right to call it a shipwreck, as the structure is completely intact. An intact ship is great for players to build a harbor around it and even a coastal village with a base.

The bizarre bugs of Minecraft

The end portal bug led to making it non-functional (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)
The end portal bug led to making it non-functional (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)

The blocky world of Minecraft has many interesting structures, but things get even better on the Bedrock Edition. Players have come across hilarious bugs and errors in world generation, resulting in bizarre structures such as a jungle temple between two biomes, desert temples in the middle of the ocean, and even a village embedded inside a hill.

In most cases, bugs are not an issue because they do not affect the gameplay experience. However, sometimes errors can lead to problems. For example, a player came across an End portal that had fused with a Nether portal due to a bug. Finding an End portal is not an easy task, and such errors result in a frustrating experience.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

