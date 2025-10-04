This Minecraft seed features a perfectly intact ship instead of the usual shipwreck

The blocky world of Minecraft has many interesting structures and areas worth exploring. What makes things even more fun is coming across bugs and errors in world generation. Players have found desert temples in the middle of the ocean or extremely tall pillager outposts.A Minecraft player, u/luketheblaze, shared a post on the game’s subreddit showing a fully intact ship on the water. For those who do not know, shipwrecks are normally found underwater and are filled with interesting loot. However, this ship was completely intact and placed next to a beach. In a comment, the original poster shared the world details:Seed: 7381160486855914768Coordinates: 1184, 2080Version: BedrockFully intact ship on water byu/Iuketheblaze inminecraftseedsu/elenaran said that finds like these make them want to try the Bedrock Edition, as due to the coding of the Java counterpart, it is impossible to come across such structures. The Bedrock Edition is the buggy version, but thankfully, most of these bugs are simple and do not break the game.u/Abides1948 said that Mojang Studios should work on adding large ships that can be found commonly in the next update. In fact, a major ocean update is overdue, and the developers should add more interesting features, items, and even mobs to the ocean. The Mounts of Mayhem update has confirmed a new ocean mob called the nautilus, and it could be the start of something great.Redditors talk about the wrecked ship find in the game (Image via Reddit)u/BabipyBoopity pointed out that it would not be right to call it a shipwreck, as the structure is completely intact. An intact ship is great for players to build a harbor around it and even a coastal village with a base.The bizarre bugs of MinecraftThe end portal bug led to making it non-functional (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)The blocky world of Minecraft has many interesting structures, but things get even better on the Bedrock Edition. Players have come across hilarious bugs and errors in world generation, resulting in bizarre structures such as a jungle temple between two biomes, desert temples in the middle of the ocean, and even a village embedded inside a hill.In most cases, bugs are not an issue because they do not affect the gameplay experience. However, sometimes errors can lead to problems. For example, a player came across an End portal that had fused with a Nether portal due to a bug. Finding an End portal is not an easy task, and such errors result in a frustrating experience.