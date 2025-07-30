5 best Minecraft Java F3 debug screen information to display permanently

Minecraft Java Edition snapshot 25w31a recently introduced lots of debug screen changes that will officially arrive with the fall game drop. One of these feature changes was the addition of debug screen settings, which allow players to toggle off, toggle on in the F3 screen, or toggle on permanently, all kinds of debug information. This not only gives players full control over which information gets displayed on the F3 screen, but also which information gets displayed constantly in the HUD.

Here is a list of 5 debug settings that players can toggle on permanently as part of their main HUD using the new debug screen settings in Minecraft Java Edition.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 Minecraft Java F3 debug screen information players should display permanently

1) FPS

FPS is one of the main information that can be displayed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In most titles, there is a setting to show how many frames per second the game is running at. This gives players an idea of how smoothly the game is running and how quickly the information is being received from the game to the screen.

Previously, the only way to look at FPS in Java Edition was through the cluttered debug screen. Now, players can set the FPS to always show on the top right or left corner of the screen.

2) GPU Utilization

GPU utilization shows how much GPU's resources the game is consuming (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

While Minecraft's chunk rendering is heavy on the CPU of a device, the overall graphics and textures depend on the GPU. Hence, another debug information that players can display on their screen constantly is the GPU utilization. Though the GPU will not be stressed if players are playing with vanilla graphics, its percentage will shoot up once any shader pack gets active.

Those who are power users and want to see how much GPU Minecraft is utilizing in various scenarios can place the GPU debug information permanently on their screen from the new debug screen settings.

3) Biome

Players can also see which biome they are standing on (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Though a change in biome can be easily determined by the color of the grass, or the type of block or terrain. However, if players want to exactly know which biome they are standing on, they can simply turn on the biome debug information and always keep it on their HUD.

This is a great and simple way of knowing which region players are on. They will no longer be required to constantly look for grass colors to decipher the biome.

4) Light Level

Light level shows how much light is falling on a block (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Light level in Minecraft is quite an important detail to know. To prevent hostile creatures from spawning in the game, especially in the Overworld, players need to light up an area with artificial light sources like torches, lanterns, etc. The amount of light that can fall on a block varies from one to 15.

Since hostile mobs only spawn on blocks that have 0 light level, players can place light sources more efficiently if they know exactly how much light is being shed on every block.

In Java Edition, there is debug information called light level that can show the light level of the block on which the player is standing. Since many experienced players frequently check the light level of blocks while lighting up an area for efficiency, this debug information can also be displayed constantly.

5) Coordinates

Coordinates will show players exactly where they are (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Coordinates have always been an important debug information in Minecraft. This shows the player's exact location using X, Y, and Z axes. Players have used coordinates to mark their bases, important locations, and also to teleport when in creative mode.

Hence, this debug information can also be displayed on the HUD at all times, rather than only in the F3 debug screen.

