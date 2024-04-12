Best Minecraft Jujutsu Kaisen skins

Minecraft gives players the option to change their in-game appearance however they want. This feature allows players to cosplay as their favorite movie or show character. This is especially great for Jujutsu Kaisen fans as there are many great skins from the popular manga and anime series as well as completely free and very easy to download. Players can get skins from the Minecraft Marketplace and other third-party websites or even make their own skins.

This article will look at the best Jujutsu Kaisen skins for Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen skins for Minecraft

Sukuna skin version 1 (Image via NameMC)

Jujutsu Kaisen has several characters, so picking the best skins is tricky. However, we've included skins fans of the series would choose. Most of the skins listed here are available in NameMC and Planet Minecraft, so players can visit these sites and search for the skins to download them. Let’s start the list with the one character most would agree to be the best in the anime.

1) Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo skin (Image via NameMC)

Satoru Gojo is the most popular character from Jujutsu Kaisen, and rightfully so. Despite being the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer, he's the most chilled-out character. The skin has his iconic white hair and mirror spectacles, with a little peak from his blue eyes.

2) Yuji Itadori

Yuji Itadori skin (Image via NameMC)

While Gojo is the most powerful character in the show, Yuji Itadori is the protagonist and slowly getting stronger. Players can get this amazing skin of Yuji in his school uniform and the iconic pink hair. This skin looks so unique that it can easily qualify as one of the trendiest skins of Minecraft.

3) Sukuna (Yuji Itadori)

Sukuna skin version 2 (Image via NameMC)

The Sukuna skin looks interesting for many reasons. To start off, it shows Itadori with the demonic four eyes and the ancient tattoos all over his body. Second, players can choose from various Sukuna skins. Players can choose whatever they find the best and most accurate skin for Sukuna in Minecraft. Other variants of the skin might have different patterns of the tattoo, different placement of the eyes, etc.

4) Toji Fushiguro

Toji Fushiguro skin (Image via NameMC)

Toji Fushiguro is a fascinating character who came out of nowhere and suddenly became one of the most favorite. There are many fans of the show who prefer Toji to Satoru Gojo. The Toji Fushiguro skin has been designed accurately, with the black t-shirt and the white pajamas. To re-enact the iconic fight in multiplayer mode, one can get Satoru Gojo's skin and then have a PvP battle between him and Toji.

5) Kento Nanami

Keno Nanami skin (Image via Planet Minecraft)

Coming to the last skin on the list but certainly not the least preferred is Kento Nanami; probably the only character from the show who dresses normally. With his formal shirt, suspenders, and mirror-finish glasses, Nanami doesn't waste time and gets straight to business by killing monsters. Those skilled in combat can get this skin and start slaying mobs, especially the difficult ones like the Breeze.