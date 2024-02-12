7 best Minecraft large biome seeds

Despite the appealing aesthetics of Minecraft's terrain generation, it can start to feel bland after playing for an extended period. This makes trying out different terrain generation styles essential to keep the game fresh. The simplest of these alternate terrain generation styles is known as "Large Biomes," which keeps the way terrain generates the same, just increasing the size of every generated biome.

This leads to otherwise tiny biomes, such as cherry groves and mushroom islands, becoming much more common and accessible to players. Detailed below are the seven best seeds for Minecraft 1.20 that utilize the large biomes terrain style.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

7 best large biome seeds for Minecraft

1) Jungle Shrine Lands

A jungle temple next to a mangrove swamp (Image via Mojang Studios)

The seed is: 9156577838983313977

This seed spawns players on an odd bit of floating sandstone, almost like a spawning platform. From here, players can travel towards the mainland, where an unusually spawned shipwreck on the beach can be looted.

But the main appeal of this seed is the massive jungle biome that is just past this shipwreck. This jungle stretches for 7,000 blocks vertically and 4,000 blocks horizontally and contains nearly three dozen jungle temples. There is also another massive jungle to the south of the spawn ocean that contains an additional 30 jungle temples.

The abundance of jungle loot, as well as nearby villages, is what lands this seed as one of Minecraft 1.20's best large biomes seeds.

2) Truly Bad Lands

A desert temple and village, with backing warm ocean and badlands (Image via Mojang Studios)

The seed is: 850013759132435776

This seed spawns players looking out over a large, warm ocean biome brimming with coral reefs, one of Minecraft's more elusive ocean biomes. Immediately next to spawn, players will find a lava pool, desert village, and desert temple, which should give players nearly enough resources to jump straight into the nether.

The ocean biome and massive nearby badlands mean this seed is useful for players looking to experiment with colorful corals and the sometimes frustrating terracotta patterns. This combination of building potential and quick starting resources makes this an amazing large biomes seed.

3) Cherry Groves and Flower Forests

An igloo and a village with a gorgeous backing view (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 4493139419224820975

This seed spawns players in an expansive plains biome, flush with villages, ruined nether portals, and pillager outposts. The main draw of the seed, and the reason it ranks as Minecraft's fifth best large biomes seed, is the several thousand block mountain range near spawn.

This mountain range contains several basement igloos, so players can set up villager trading halls easily. Additionally, there is a massive cherry grove biome interspersed throughout the mountaintops, creating stunning natural scenery.

4) Frozen Spikes and Jagged Peaks

One the the seed's many stunning views (Image via Mojang Studios)

The seed is: -8454333160529186103

This is the perfect seed for players who prefer Minecraft's harsher frozen biomes. The spawn of the seed is a small plain where players can get starter items from villages. From here, east is the direction to travel, leading to an awe-inspiring mixture of ice spikes and Minecraft mountains pocketed with caves.

There are numerous igloos and villages scattered throughout the mountains. This means players will have plenty of resources while they hunt for the perfect view to build their Minecraft survival base.

5) The Witchwood Swamp

Three marked witch huts very close together on the seed (Image via Mojang Studios)

The seed is: 8235937411309260976

What makes this one of the best large biome seeds is its potential for what can sometimes be a difficult farm to make. There is a large swamp north of spawn, within which players can find a total of 30 witch huts, several of them being in close proximity to one another.

This means that players will be able to set up multi-hut witch farms, cranking their item farming potential extremely high.

6) Six Mansion Dark Forest

One of the large dark oak forest's mansions (Image via Mojang Studios)

The seed is: 4245108415983147347

The main appeal of this seed, and what lands it on this list, is the large dark oak forest that players spawn on the border of. This dark oak forest extends for more than 7,000 blocks from east to west and stretches around 4,500 blocks from north to south.

Within this expanse of shaded woodland, players can find a total of six different woodland mansions, four of which practically share a neighborhood.

7) Mushroom Continent

A small portion of one of the two mushroom continents (Image via Mojang Studios)

The seed is: -1995528557220327910

This seed is spectacular. Players spawn in a small ocean. To the west, a mixture of biomes comprises villages, temples, and igloos. To the east, however, is what really sets this seed apart. There are two massive Minecraft mushroom islands, almost large enough to be considered mushroom continents.

This means that players have practically unlimited space to build complex automatic farms and can explore intricate and huge cave systems for resources, free from hostile mobs. The only thing against this seed is that spawning a thousand blocks from shore is not ideal, but it makes up for this through its available structures and biomes.

Players should note that while these Minecraft seeds have incredible advantages, there are many other seeds to explore and try out. Even with the listed seeds, there are countless sights to see and structures for players to discover, especially due to the unique terrain generation that comes with Minecraft's large biomes.