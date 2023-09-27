7 best Minecraft mods for shields

Shields are brilliant tools in Minecraft that can save players from most hostile mob attacks. Since it is a survival game, items like shields are one of the most important tools to make, especially early in the game. Despite having lots of potential for new features, the vanilla version of them has not been updated for quite some time.

While it is unclear if they'll be doing so, modders have taken the responsibility of providing the best to the playerbase. On that note, here are some of the best shield mods for Minecraft to check out.

From Spartan Shields to ShieldBreak, here is the list of great shield mods for Minecraft

1) Spartan Shields

Spartan Shields is one of the most popular mods for shields in Minecraft. (Image via CurseForge)

Spartan Shields is arguably one of the most famous shield mods since it has over 40 million downloads on the CurseForge website alone. It allows players to craft two new kinds of shields with different designs. After progressing, various earth minerals can also be applied to the basic wooden shield, increasing its power and changing its design as well.

Players can craft diamond and netherite shields, which can block stronger attacks and are more durable. Additionally, the mod also adds more shield options when it is paired with other mods.

2) Epic Knights: Shields, Armor and Weapons

This mod not only adds new shields but also brings new weapons and armor parts to Minecraft. (Image via CurseForge)

Epic Knights is a great mod that not only focuses on new shields but also adds new weapons, armor parts, and more. The mod is particularly themed around medieval knights, adding new textures and designs to the gears, making them look like they were from Middle Earth.

It adds 15 new sets of armor, eight new types of shields, and 26 new types of weapons.

3) Shield Expansion

Shield Expansion adds new shields and their gameplay mechanics in Minecraft. (Image via CurseForge)

Shield Expansion is another great mod that adds new kinds of shields to the game, made from different earth materials like iron, diamond, netherite, etc. Apart from that, it also adds unique features that make it more challenging, simply to add more combat mechanics to make it interesting.

It adds an off-guard cooldown and parrying that will make fighting with a shield difficult but rewarding as well.

4) Responsive Shields

This mod makes the shields faster by reducing the tick delay in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Responsive Shields, as the name suggests, make the shield much faster than in the vanilla version. This is done by cleverly removing a 5-tick delay that occurs when players try to use the shield. When this delay is set to zero, shields can go up and block attacks quickly.

5) Shield Parry

Shield Parry allows users to parry various projectiles using shields in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shield Parry is a nifty mod that mainly adds a feature allowing players to deflect certain projectiles in the game like ghast fireballs, ender pearls, snowballs, etc.

One of the most commonly deflected projectiles is a ghast's fireball in the Nether. This mod will help players easily deflect it by using a shield and not timing their sword swing.

6) New Shield Variants

New Shield Variants add completely new shields with unique features. (Image via CurseForge)

While other mods simply allow players to add different earth materials to shields to make them stronger, the New Shield Variants mod adds brand-new shields with unique features attached to them.

Ender Shields, Blaze Shields, Fire Charge Shields, TNT Shields, etc., all have special powers, allowing players to create overpowered defensive weapons.

7) ShieldBreak

This mod adds shield-breaking and parrying mechanics in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda)

This mod changes several mechanics related to shields while keeping the visuals identical to the vanilla version. It adds unique features based on the shield's durability and the power of the attack.

The parrying feature allows players to block any kind of attack, despite the shield's durability and also knocks hostile mobs farther than usual.