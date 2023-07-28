3 best Minecraft Nations servers

Minecraft, a virtual sandbox game, has evolved in many aspects, including the creation of unique server setups that allow players to compete and collaborate on a global scale. Among the numerous Minecraft server types, Nations servers have garnered significant attention, attracting players who are eager to engage in diplomacy, warfare, and nation-building.

In this article, we will explore the three best Minecraft Nations servers: MoxMC, Alathra MC, and NationsGlory.

Rule your own world in a Minecraft Nations server

3) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a fabulous server (Image via Mojang)

Unquestionably one of the best Minecraft Nations servers, MoxMC provides a challenging and enjoyable gaming environment. Players can participate in various aspects on the server for hours on end.

The extensive diplomacy system in MoxMC, which enables players to forge alliances, bargain for treaties, and launch wars against other countries, is one of the game's distinctive features. Users are kept interested in the game by this feature's depth and excitement.

The server also has frequent events where users can demonstrate their tactics and abilities to win special prizes. MoxMC has undoubtedly earned its spot among the top because of its strong infrastructure and dedicated community.

The server has a huge player count and gets people from all over the world to join it. One extremely unique thing about this is its prison-server-like aspect. There is a big prison where you'll be sentenced to if you commit any crimes in the world, but people attempt to do crazy stuff and break out of it all the time. Even if you're stuck in this prison it still has tons of game content, like the ability to gamble and barter with other inmates.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) Alathra MC

IP address: play.alathramc.com

Alathra MC is a major contender in the community of Minecraft servers because it manages to find a balance between realism and innovation. The server gives users the chance to make their own countries, conduct international relations, and conquer new lands.

Alathra MC stands out for its inventive gaming concepts. The goal of the Alathra world-building and roleplaying community is to produce an intriguing history from the experiences and deeds of players within the realm. They want to create a welcoming community centered on a shared passion for Minecraft and narrative. Alatrha MC is top-tier due to its inventive gaming components and vibrant community.

Perhaps you want to join one of the prestigious towns or countries in Alathra, or you might choose to launch your own in an underdeveloped area. Players are able to take up jobs and become a skilled tradesperson, or a prosperous merchant. You're even capable of making up your own religions. It's truly a crazy and fun server!

Average player count: 25 - 150

1) NationsGlory

IP address: nationsglory.com

NationsGlory is another outstanding Minecraft Nations server that deserves to be mentioned. This server provides a compelling and lifelike gaming environment that simulates politics and diplomacy in the real world.

Players in NationsGlory are urged to develop their nations and join alliances in order to rule the virtual world. The server supports the idea of territorial expansion by enabling players to establish capitals, claim land, and build robust defenses. In NationsGlory, an economic system is also included, allowing players to effectively trade resources and run their countries economies.

This focus on establishing genuine nations draws players looking for a tactical and politically charged gaming experience. NationsGlory stands out as a top server thanks to its focus on detail and intriguing gaming features.

Average player count: 100 - 800