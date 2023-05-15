5 best Minecraft saloon builds

Minecraft has been around for a long time, and it's no wonder why. It's fun, exciting, and can be played by kids and adults alike. That being said, when you're looking to spice up your Minecraft experience with some new buildings or other creations, it can be hard to develop ideas. Building has been a huge aspect of the game since its arrival, and players have shown off their creative masterpieces all over the internet.

One major theme people love when building is a wild western vibe, which makes saloon builds pretty commonplace. In this article, we will be showing off the top five saloon builds in Minecraft.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft saloon builds are great for the Mesa biome

5) Small Saloon

The Small Saloon is a great place to hang out with friends. It's a cozy space where you can have a drink and relax or even have dinner and enjoy the company of others. For example, if you're playing with friends and fancy playing on a roleplay server, this would be a great place to meet up.

The Small Saloon was designed by YouTube user Snoz almost a year ago as a part of his epic series of builds. Each one comes complete with its own unique and amazing looks. This would be a fabulous build for players newer to Minecraft and building.

4) Easy Saloon

The Easy Saloon is a great build for beginners who want to create their first saloon but don’t want to spend hours or days on the project. This Minecraft saloon will take no time to construct, and it can be built in small areas with the need for very few resources. This build could easily be completed on a survival server due to being fully made out of wood.

This is an incredibly easy-to-create saloon in Minecraft. It could be done in Pocket Edition (PE), Windows 10 Edition, Xbox One Edition, and even on the Nintendo Switch Edition. This incredible tutorial was made by the YouTuber Blockistic.

3) Simple Saloon

A simple saloon is another great way to build a generic iteration. It can be used as the foundation for any kind of building project, whether it's an inn or just a bar in your Minecraft world. If you're looking for something basic, this is the way to go.

If you want something more complex, this build could also work for you. This was done in the Mesa biome and would be ideal if you create a saloon there too. The saloon video tutorial was created by the extremely popular YouTuber Grian.

2) Western Village, including Saloon

This saloon is one that was built in a western village. It also includes a bank and a nice house. The three buildings are located right near each other and should appear so in your world.

This build would be incredibly fun in survival mode with friends because each could be assigned a different building to create and survive in. Players could even eventually expand this simple small western village and make it into a striving town. This tutorial was made by the YouTuber Reimiho.

1) Stylish Saloon

This an extremely stylish saloon and looks simply amazing. It can be used for many different purposes, including storing items, living in, or even as the starting point for a mine. However, normally the main purpose of this type of structure is to store your items while you're away from home.

This build is a much more aesthetic saloon than most others on this list and would be great for those with a keen eye for beauty. This YouTube video was made by the creator and builder, thewalkingwhale.

