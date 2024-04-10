Best Minecraft seeds for an early End portal

To complete Minecraft's overarching Survival Mode story, players will need to find and complete an End portal. These portals are found in stronghold structures, which are generated in the Overworld differently between the game's Java and Bedrock Editions. Be that as it may, as a feature of a generated structure, some world seeds allow players to find End portals faster.

For the most part, End portals are somewhat easier to find on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. However, for players who are fans of Java Edition, it's not a bad idea to include some Java seeds that offer easy (though perhaps not as easy as Bedrock) access to End portals as well.

This article lists some of the best End portal seeds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Seven of the best Minecraft 1.20+ seeds for finding End portals quickly

1) Doubling Down (2936962340567562285, Bedrock)

This Minecraft Bedrock seed has two End portals in close proximity (Image via u/Rajnoka/Reddit)

If players aren't content with finding one End portal in their Minecraft seed, why not two? This seed generates two incomplete End portals incredibly close together vertically, with both generated underneath a nearby village. The first portal can be found at (X: -834 Y: 9 Z:1446), while the second one underneath it rests at (X: -834 Y: -1 Z:1446).

As previously noted, if players want a nice base area to rest before diving underground, they can also find a village floating on the water at (X: -808 Y: 63 Z: 1437).

2) Instant End Access (2467932486128442968, Bedrock)

If players are in a rush to get to the End, this Minecraft seed can help (Image via u/Lennin13/Reddit)

Crafting Eyes of Ender to complete the frame of an End portal can be a chore, and since that's the case, this seed offers an alternative. Upon spawning into this Minecraft Bedrock seed, players simply need to head to the nearby village at (X: 312 Z: 1,288) and dig underneath it to find a fully finished End portal at (X: 347 Y: -32 Z: 1268).

It may take a little time to get to the village, but once players are there, they can dig downward into the stronghold and enter the End as long as they're prepared for the Ender Dragon fight.

3) 12 Eyes to the End (-5664395588413350312, Bedrock)

This Minecraft Bedrock seed offers another completed End portal (Image via u/YourLocalKnight/Reddit)

If the previous seed isn't to Minecraft players' liking, this Bedrock Edition seed also offers quick access to the End by way of a completed portal. Players will start in a forest with a village nearby at (X: -296 Z: 376) which also has a ruined Nether portal as (X: -312 Z: 296). However, these are only amenities on the way to the real draw that the seed provides.

At (X: 312 Z: 1,288), players will find another village at the bank of a river which has a completed End portal beneath it at approximately (X: 345 Y: -32 Z: 1275).

4) End Portal Island (-3926933316903297448)

This island village has a subterranean secret in this Minecraft seed (Image via Mojang)

Keeping with the trend of End portals being buried under villages comes this Minecraft Bedrock seed. Although it will take some time to travel to, players will want to make their way to an island village located at (X: 312 Z: 1,288) where they can trade and set up a shelter before they head underground. At approximately (X: 346 Y: -32 Z: 1274), players can find their End portal.

The only downside is that this End portal only has 10 of its 12 Eye of Ender slots filled. This is better than many End portals that generate in the Overworld, but players will still need to collect some ender pearls and blaze rods to get their final two Eyes of Ender. Fortunately, they can find a ruined portal to the Nether on the way to the aforementioned village by heading to (X: 712 Z: 136).

5) Shadow of the Desert (4923388478349482397, Java)

This Minecraft Java seed offers an End portal beneath a desert village (Image via Mojang)

Although finding End portals under villages is much rarer in Java Edition, it does happen occasionally. This seed is a fine example, although players will have to do some traveling and digging/mining to get to the portal safely. From the spawn point, players can head to (X: -1,424 Z: 112) to find a cozy desert village on a shoreline with an End portal resting underneath at (X: -1473 Y: 16 Z: 109).

This End portal is far from complete, so if players need to stop in the End to craft their Eyes of Ender, they can check out a ruined Nether portal near the spawn point at (X: 152 Z: 72).

6) Cherry Grove Secrets (-497069980887223897, Java)

An End portal rests not far from this Minecraft cherry grove (Image via Mojang)

Like many Minecraft Java seeds, getting to the End portal in this seed will take a little time but won't be particularly difficult. Moreover, players can always use teleport commands if they don't want to spend time walking, sprinting, or riding a mob to the End portal's approximate location. Regardless, the portal can be found at (X: 1749 Y: 14 Z: 506), not far from a cherry grove at (X: 1622 Z: 345).

Unfortunately, this End portal only has one Eye of Ender slotted in its frame, so players will want to construct a Nether portal and collect plenty of ender pearls and blaze rods before heading to the portal itself.

7) Two Options to the End (-2241979904754944153, Java)

Two End portals can be visited in this Minecraft seed depending on player preference (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft Java seed gives players two End portal options that they can travel to based on their preference. One can head into the nearby desert biome and then down to (X: 1640 Y: 10 Z: -378) to find a portal with a single Eye of Ender slotted. Meanwhile, an End portal with two eyes slotted can be found at (X: -900 Y: -22 Z: -1092) underneath a taiga biome.

Either way, players will have to do some traveling and mining to get to these End portals. Unfortunately, based on how Java Edition generates strongholds, players will have to travel a bit to find an End portal in most seeds.